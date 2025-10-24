You may know Halle Bailey from the singing duo Chloe x Halle, which she’s in with her older sister, Chloe Bailey . Or perhaps you know her from The Color Purple , Grown-ish, or her most iconic role to date, as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid . Either way, if you know Halle, you know that her locs are as much a part of her identity as her angelic voice.

Halle Bailey has been locked since childhood, and through the years, her hair has become one of her biggest beauty signatures. When she’s performing on stage, attending an award show, or walking the red carpet, Halle always manages to transform her locs into jaw-dropping hairstyles that make fans and beauty lovers everywhere stop and stare.

People often wonder how she’s able to style her locs into braids, buns, updos, and jumbo twists that look impossibly seamless. That hair magic is often thanks to her long-time hairstylist, Tinisha Meeks , who continually finds ways to turn Halle’s natural hair into pure art. Here are some of our favourite times Halle Bailey’s locs have given major hair inspiration.

1. The Mermaid Curly Bob

This short, side-parted style with softly curled ends and intricate cornrow detailing at the crown is giving Old Hollywood glamour meets fantasy princess.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rich auburn colour adds a warm glow to her skin, and the sculpted waves give her locs a bouncy, voluminous twist. This look, which she wore to the Met Gala, shows that short loc styles can still be red-carpet showstoppers.

2. The Power Braids

We need to talk about these jumbo plaited locs! At the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi menswear show, Halle showed that locs can do everything traditional braids can and more. She wore her locs in thick, waist-length braids with twists and texture that gave her a bold yet polished aesthetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together with a muted blazer and bold red lip, the hairstyle gave “CEO energy” and she looked like the ultimate cool girl that you add to your mood board. READ ALSO: 6 Iconic Old Hollywood Hairstyles Making a Comeback

3. The Fairytale Bun

Elegant, ethereal and absolutely divine. Halle Bailey stunned at the 2023 Oscars in a sea-foam green Dolce & Gabbana dress. Aside from her beautiful dress, Halle’s locs were sculpted in a low bun with twisted locs.

The sides were cornrowed into the bun at the back, like a modern-day princess embracing her roots (literally). This hairstyle is a masterclass in loc updos that are regal and romantic.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The Sky-High Pony

Who said locs can't do high ponytails? With this look, Halle proved everyone wrong. Her locs were styled into a thick, extended ponytail that cascades down her back, and two curly tendrils frame her face. The look was bold, bouncy and full of red carpet drama.

5. The Twist-Out Bob

ADVERTISEMENT

This twist-out look gives us defined curls with shoulder-length volume. The locs have been twisted and then unravelled to give a soft, coily texture. It's one of those styles that works for literally any occasion, from press events to brunch with the girls. READ ALSO: 8 Male Celebrities Who Quietly Got Hair Transplants and Look Amazing Now

6. The Half-Up Glam

With a half-up, half-down look and thick twists cascading from the crown, Halle gives us a flirty and fierce vibe all at once. This is the look to go for when you want your hair out of your face but still want to show off the length and volume of your locs.

7. The Spiral Siren

ADVERTISEMENT

These spirally defined curls which have her locs tucked into jumbo braids look like they've come straight out of a fairytale. Styled with a centre part and flowing freely, the locs are curled in tight ringlets that give bounce and body.

8. The Crowned Queen Updo

This high curly loc bun is giving full-on queen energy. With curls spilling out and volume packed on top, this style is dramatic in the best way. The front is neatly cornrowed to pull the hair up, and the result is pure royal slay.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. The Defined Curl Cascade

This one's all about curl definition. Her locs have been braided into small cornrows at the top, and then a natural hair weave has been attached to her hair to give it a curly look from root to tip and left to flow free. The result is a waterfall of luscious beauty. There's a reason this style had everyone talking on social media.

10. The Soft, Freeform Look

Sometimes, less is more. This soft, natural look with slightly tousled locs shows off her texture and length beautifully. The side part adds a subtle layer of sophistication, and the look feels effortless yet refined.

ADVERTISEMENT