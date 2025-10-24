Certain denim pieces of clothing are so common, they’ve practically become part of our DNA, like trousers, bum shorts, knickers, dungarees, and skirts, but have you ever heard of a Jort? If you haven’t, welcome to your new obsession. Jorts, short for jean shorts, are the latest (and arguably most nostalgic) fashion comeback of 2025. They’re the cool, slightly rebellious cousin of denim trousers , and this year, they’ve been spotted on just about everyone. Jorts are not a new invention. In fact, they’ve been around since the 1960s, born out of pure DIY creativity when people started cutting their old jeans into shorts.

It was an act of rebellion, a way of saying, “I’ll wear what I want, thank you very much.” Back then, they were considered immodest (imagine that!) before being embraced by the counterculture movement: a time marked by free love, protest music, and a total disregard for dress codes. By the late 20th century, Jorts had found their way into hip-hop, punk, and rave subcultures, worn with oversized tees, statement belts, and chunky boots.

Fast forward to 2025, and that same spirit of rebellion is pulsing through Lagos’ streets again. Between the thriving streetwear scene, fashion-forward Gen Z energy, and a full-blown revival of Y2K aesthetics, it’s no surprise that Jorts have become the it item of the year. Every time I scroll through social media, there’s always another woman wearing Jorts with her own spin. Some pair them with oversized shirts, some go minimalist with white tanks, and some take the bold route with denim-on-denim.

If you’ve been staring at your old jeans and wondering whether to grab a pair of scissors or hit the shops, this is your sign.



Let’s talk about how to style Jorts because there are so many ways to make them work for you.

1. With a Crop Top

There’s something so youthful about pairing Jorts with a crop top. It gives that I-just-threw-this-on energy, the kind that says, “I didn’t try too hard, but I still look hot.”

The crop top could be a fitted bandeau, a boxy cropped tee, or a halter top; the combo oozes confidence and summer freedom.

2. With a Button-Down Shirt

If you want to look put-together and still be comfortable, you can wear a button-down shirt. It’s the balance between structure and ease. Business up top, party down below.

You can tuck it in neatly for a cleaner silhouette, or leave it open over a crop top or vest for a more laid-back feel. It's giving "I have brunch plans, but might end up at an art gallery after."

3. With a White Singlet

The timeless duo that never fails. A simple white singlet paired with Jorts is like the denim version of comfort food. It’s familiar, easy, and always satisfying.

You can style it however you like by adding a belt for a vintage touch, or layer it with a denim jacket or flannel shirt. It’s the easiest way to look cool without overthinking.

4. With a Jersey

For the girls who love streetwear, this one’s for you. A football or basketball jersey instantly transforms your Jorts into a full-on street style moment. You can wear it as an oversized fit with chunky trainers, and maybe even a face cap for good measure.

It’s sporty, relaxed, and very cool. You get bonus points if you add gold jewellery or a statement handbag to balance the tomboy energy.

5. Jean-on-Jean Jorts

Denim on denim is always going to have a moment. The trick is to keep your denim tones similar by wearing a matching jacket or shirt with your Jorts.

This creates a monochrome look that’s stylish and cool. You can wear bold statement accessories, and you’ve just turned an old-school combo into a 2025 power move.

What Shoes Do I Wear with Jorts?