Atiku offers 3 teenage girls scholarships after winning global competition

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has offered fully-funded scholarships to three Nigerian schoolgirls who recently emerged victorious at the prestigious TeenEagle Global finals.

According to a statement made available to Pulse Nigeria on Thursday, August 7, the beneficiaries, Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Mohammed Fema, and Khadija Kashim Kalli, have been awarded a transformative academic opportunity by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF), covering the remainder of their secondary education and full university tuition at any institution of their choice.

The gesture follows the trio’s remarkable performance at the international academic competition, which celebrates excellence in English language and communication.

A letter from the foundation confirmed the scholarship offer, describing it as a long-term commitment to nurturing their academic dreams.

“This isn’t just an offer for a few months of tuition; it’s a promise to walk with them through every step of their academic journey,” a foundation official said.

Atiku, known for his longstanding advocacy for education, particularly for girls and marginalised groups, underscored the rationale behind the scholarship.

“When you invest in the education of a girl child, you are invariably investing in the education of a prospective family and community,” he stated.

The AAF described the award as both a reward for academic excellence and a statement of belief in the power of education to transform lives.

The foundation reiterated its mission to ensure that talented youth, regardless of their background, have access to quality education.

This move has drawn praise from education advocates, who see it as a blueprint for how philanthropy can bridge the gap in Nigeria’s struggling education sector, especially for girls striving to break barriers.