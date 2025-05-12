Chris Piwuna emerges new ASUU President as fresh strike brews

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected Prof. Chris Piwuna, a consultant psychiatrist and Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Jos, as its new national president, raising fresh concerns over an impending strike within Nigeria’s public university system.

Piwuna was elected during the union’s 23rd National Delegates Congress held in Benin on Sunday.

He takes over from Prof. Victor Osodeke, a soil science expert from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, who has led the union through a period marked by prolonged industrial disputes and contentious negotiations with the government.

Piwuna secured the leadership after defeating Prof. Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

His emergence comes at a volatile moment, as speculation grows over possible industrial action stemming from unresolved issues such as the distribution of recently released earned academic allowances and the persistent problem of brain drain in the university sector.

The tension follows an announcement on April 23, 2025, by Education Minister Dr. Maruf Alausa, confirming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the release of ₦50 billion to settle outstanding allowances owed to university staff.

However, disagreements within the academic unions over the sharing formula threaten to undermine the move. Stakeholders now await the new ASUU leadership’s next steps.

Piwuna is expected to face immediate pressure to address these grievances while navigating a complex relationship with federal authorities.