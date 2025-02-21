Kaduna Government accuses KASU ASUU strike as sabotage, vows ‘No Work, No Pay’

The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has described the ongoing strike by Kaduna State University (KASU) Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as an act of sabotage.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Muhammad Bello, stated this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Bello said that from 2009 to 2024, KASU’s ASUU branch remained silent for 15 years.

ALSO READ: KASU ASUU declares indefinite strike over unresolved welfare issues

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Muhammad Bello

However, he claimed that in its newfound freedom, the union was now sabotaging the institution by embarking on a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike.

According to him, the dispute with the Kaduna State Government concerns unpaid salaries from May to September 2022 and Earned Academic Allowances from 2015 to 2020, among other claims.

These claims pre-date the current administration. However, Gov. Uba Sani, in his usual empathy, has taken steps to address them and other outstanding issues affecting state-owned tertiary institutions.

Instead of allowing due process, ASUU is flexing its muscles in a show of strength that will disrupt KASU’s academic calendar and reverse recent gains.

The governor has agreed to some of their demands and promised to meet ASUU members upon his return from his trip. Yet, the union remains defiant.

Clearly, there is a hidden agenda to undermine the administration’s progress in education over the past 20 months.

Some elements, masquerading as unionists, are jeopardising our children’s future, he said.

Bello added that for years, ASUU sought dialogue with the previous administration but was unsuccessful.

He recalled that on December 18 2024, the governor met with management and union leaders of all state-owned tertiary institutions for over three hours.

Issues were raised, and consensus reached, but ASUU is now trying to derail the agreements.

The meeting focused on three key issues, including outstanding salaries and staff welfare.

Despite the debts originating from the previous administration, the governor has agreed to pay in instalments, given the state’s financial constraints, he added.

Bello also recalled that the academics also raised concerns about funding for daily operations.

To which he said the governor pledged to introduce a sharing formula and consider removing tertiary institutions from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

According to him, it is evident that the governor is committed to industrial harmony and advancing tertiary education. However, KASU’s ASUU branch is intent on causing disruption.

The governor is dedicated to staff welfare and transforming Kaduna’s tertiary institutions into centres of excellence.