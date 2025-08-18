Amstel Malta Celebrates Igbo Women as Nation Builders at the 2025 August Meeting in Enugu: Honours their Leadership, Resilience and Beauty

On Saturday 9th August, Nigeria’s premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, in partnership with the First Lady of Enugu State, Her Excellency Nkechinyere Mbah, proudly joined scores of women to celebrate one of the most powerful traditions in Igbo culture: the annual Women’s August Meeting (Nzuko Umu Nwanyi) held at Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu.

L-R: Dame Rita Mbah; Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board, Enugu State, Joy Egolum; Corporate Affairs Manager (East), Nigerian Breweries Plc, Honourable Ngozi Enih; Honourable Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Enugu State, and Chinwe Ude; Zonal Business Manager (East), Nigerian Breweries Plc, at the 2025 Annual Enugu Women August Meeting sponsored by Amstel Malta held in Enugu.

The event marked a vibrant celebration of Igbo women’s leadership, resilience, and cultural heritage. The August Meeting, a revered tradition in Igbo culture, is more than a reunion—it is a powerful homecoming that honors the strength and unity of umu nwanyi Igbo, who serve as the backbone of their communities and continue to hold the social fabric of their towns together.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Amstel Malta stood out with its campaign message, “Amstel Malta Celebrates Our Women”, recognizing Igbo women not only as mothers and wives but as cultural custodians, nation builders, and everyday heroines. In collaboration with Zaron Cosmetics, Amstel Malta gifted attendees with makeup essential kits, ensuring they felt confident and looked their best throughout the festivities.

The Office of the First Lady of Enugu State, represented by Honourable Ngozi Enih, Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, also honored four distinguished women with the Humanitarian Impact and Service Recognition Award for their outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes. The awardees included:

Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager (East), Nigerian Breweries Plc

Rt. Hon Jane Eneh, Chief Whip / Deputy Minority Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly

Dame Rita Mbah, Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Akpa, Former DSS Director, Enugu State

Speaking at the event, Joy Egolum remarked; At Amstel Malta, we believe greatness lives in everyday moments—and for generations, Igbo women have embodied that greatness in countless ways. This year’s August Meeting was more than a calendar date; it was a moment to shine a light on their leadership, resilience, legacy and the far-reaching inluence they have in their families and communities. Receiving this award from the First Lady is a deeply personal honor and a reflection of Nigerian Breweries Plc’s core values. Thank you, good people of Enugu State and Madam First Lady.

Also commenting on the partnership, Aderinsola Adetunji, Head of Business Development at Zaron Cosmetics, said; The August Meeting is a proud expression of womanhood and tradition. We wanted every woman to feel like the best version of herself. Partnering with Amstel Malta allowed us to be part of something truly meaningful. We’re glad to have been part of this cultural moment, and we look forward to celebrating more women in the seasons to come.