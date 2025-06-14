Adulthood hits you like a drunk driver in Lagos Traffic - unexpected. One minute, you're enjoying all the care and attention from parents and relatives as a child.

Another minute, you're hung out to dry with all the crazy bills eating deeply into your income because you're an adult. It leaves you wondering whether you can really survive this adulthood thing.

Well, here's the good news: you absolutely can. Yes, no one gives you a manual to survive the rugged roads of adulthood in Nigeria, but you certainly can learn from people who have successfully navigated them.

Here are some essential lessons we picked from successful people on how to handle adulting in Nigeria.

Money management is key

Adulting in Nigeria: Skills you’re expected to have but no one taught you

Adulthood comes with billing, and that's why understanding money as an adult is no longer optional but compulsory. The economic instability makes it more of a necessity to know how to earn and manage your finances. So, one of the first things to do at this stage is to track your income and expenses. From here, you can learn how to budget for other things. The goal here is to ensure you have enough to sustain yourself because nobody will give you any money.

Learn basic home repairs and maintenance

Adulting in Nigeria: Skills you’re expected to have but no one taught you

When you were younger, you definitely saw your parents handle minor repairs at home. Well, you've probably found out how quickly these things can eat into your finances if you keep calling a handyperson for them. So, a good measure is to learn them. Whether it is sink repair, wiring, or basic sewing, you'll find these skills functional at different stages of life. You don't have to be a pro. Just basic knowledge and you're good to go.

Driving and navigating Nigerian roads

Whether it’s your own car or a critical emergency, knowing how to drive in Nigerian traffic is more than convenience - it’s empowerment. So don't wait until you own a car to learn how to drive one. You never can tell when you'll come across a situation that requires channelling your inner Vin Diesel.

Learn time management and organisation

As simple as these skills sound, you'll be surprised by how many people don't have them. Yet, they're among the most vital skills for surviving adulthood. Rediscovering focus, avoiding procrastination, and structuring tasks are non-negotiable for adults. Fortunately, you can learn these skills. Just get an accountability partner or download time-management apps, and you'll soon become a master of your time.

Adulting in Nigeria: Skills you’re expected to have but no one taught you

Learn personal hygiene and cleanliness