Adulting isn’t a scam (but It’s close) - Lessons we've learned

When I was a child, I longed so much to become an adult. Why? I loved the fact that adults have the freedom to do whatever they like and go wherever they want.

Unlike me, who could barely snaffle a biscuit without someone noticing, as I began to grow, things changed. Life itself began to teach me valuable lessons.

However, one of the biggest lessons life has taught me is that adulthood comes with many responsibilities. Now, it's easy to see why people coined the slang ‘adulthood is a Scam.’

But as I switched on my laptop to write this morning, one question came to my mind: Is adulthood really a scam? Certainly not! But well, it's close enough to it.

Here are some lessons everybody picks up on their way to becoming full adults.

1. Salary is just a suggestion - The Unpredictable Finances of Nigerian Adulthood

Remember when you were a child and thought adults were rich because they had “a job”? Surprise! Between government taxes, transport hikes, and random bank deductions, adulthood often feels like earning money just to redistribute it to bills, siblings, and data plans.

So, as you grow, you're forced to learn financial discipline or face the consequences of a failed adulthood. Fortunately, there are so many budgeting apps these days that can help you plan. So learn to make use of them.

2. The Myth of Independence: You Will Call Your Parents (Or Aunties) for Help

Independence sounds good until your landlord increases rent overnight or your gas finishes mid-cooking. You’ll find yourself calling your mum not for food, but for advice, prayers, and maybe a small loan alerts.

But hey - that's not a crime. After all, adulthood doesn’t mean isolation. It's okay to lean on your community. Just don’t ghost them when things are rosy.

3. Career Realities: Passion Meets Nigerian Market

The dream was to be a fashion designer, writer, or game developer. But reality? You’re in customer service for a logistics company and doing makeup on weekends to keep up. But that's not a problem. Pivoting is part of the journey. Nigerian hustling isn’t just cultural - it’s survival. Just don’t forget to rest before you burn out.

4. Mental Health Is Real, Not Just for “Oyinbo” People

From Lagos traffic stress to Abuja’s heat and PH’s constant fuel scarcity, Nigeria itself is a stressor. Combine that with societal pressure to marry, build a house, or “make it” before 30, and you can tell how quickly your mental health will begin to deteriorate.

Just find a way to protect your peace. Therapy helps, and sometimes, so does muting that cousin who won’t stop posting vacation photos on Instagram.

5. Social Media Is a Lie (Mostly)

You see curated “soft life” posts, but you don’t see the unpaid internships, the failed jollof, or the third time NEPA killed someone's fridge. Don’t let it make you feel like you're failing.

Learn to run your own race and focus on it. Social media is a highlight reel, not the full movie.