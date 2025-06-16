AC water is trending, but can you really make millions off it?

If you've been on X (Twitter) recently, you’ve probably come across multiple posts saying something like: “AC water can change your life.” Some claim you can harvest air conditioner water and make millions of naira from it.

Naturally, this kind of claim will make anyone curious, especially in Nigeria, where everyone is hunting for smart, low-capital hustles. But is it really true? Is AC water the new liquid gold or just another overhyped trend?

First things first, what exactly is AC water?

That water you see dripping from your air conditioner? It’s not leaking from the AC or coming from a tank; it’s condensate. Air conditioners work by pulling warm air from the room and cooling it down. As the warm air passes over the AC’s cold evaporator coil, moisture from the air condenses into liquid. That’s the clean-looking water you see dripping out of the unit’s drainage pipe. Since the water comes from humidity in the air and not a tap, it’s often referred to as distilled. But hold on, that’s not the whole story.

What is AC water used for?

The trending posts suggest that AC water has commercial value and can be sold to: Battery sellers or inverter repairers

Laboratories and hospitals

Cosmetic or pharmaceutical producers

People who use steam irons and humidifiers

This is partly true. Industries do use distilled or demineralised water for various technical processes that require water free from minerals and impurities. But, and this is important, AC water is not the same as professionally distilled or deionised water. AC water is relatively pure, but can still pick up contaminants from the coils, metal parts, pipes, or even algae growing inside the drainage system.

Can you really use it to top up batteries? This is one of the biggest claims making the rounds.

Some people are saying you can sell AC water to car or inverter battery shops. But a quick fact-check shows this is not ideal. According to experts, topping up batteries with AC water isn’t recommended because: It may contain trace metals, dust, or fungal spores from the AC system.

These impurities can damage the battery plates and reduce battery lifespan.

Using it in a car battery over time could affect performance and lead to swelling or corrosion. The correct fluid for batteries is distilled, demineralised, or deionised water, not water that has just dripped out of your AC unit, even if it looks clean. So, is there any value in AC water? Yes, but it depends on how much you can collect and who your buyers are. Let’s say you work in or own a building with multiple air conditioning units (like a hotel, mall, or office complex). These ACs can generate dozens of litres of condensate water every day, especially in humid climates like Nigeria’s. If you can collect this water properly, using clean containers, basic filtration, and maybe even UV treatment, you could sell it for non-critical industrial use, cleaning electronics, steam ironing, plant watering, or even cosmetic production, where high-grade purity isn’t essential. Some small businesses or vendors might be interested, but the volume needs to be high to make any real money. And you'd need to prove your water is consistently clean enough for their needs.

Can you make millions?