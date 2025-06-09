Three days, one boxer? Nigerian Twitter clashes over hygiene — Here’s what science says

“Are there really men who change their boxers every day? Cause me I don’t o!” A young man, known as Oyemyke, stepped onto the internet space with these words, declaring unprovoked that wearing the same boxer shorts for three days is not a crime. “I don’t change my boxers until it smells down there.” He gestured inserting his hand into his trousers and taking a whiff.

His confession was like lighting a match inside a petrol station. The outrage was swift and brutal. “How do you even wear 1 boxers for three days straight?? The stench doesn’t bother you???” a Twitter user posted.

“If you are a guy and you don't change your boxers everyday, you are not only a disgrace, you are an absolute embarrassment,” said another.

Matters were about to get more heated though, as Oyemyke fired another shot: “Do you people bathe every day? 'Cause me I don’t even bathe every day.”

Many attacked him for wearing the same boxers for days and also confessing to not bathing every day.

Refusing to retreat, Oyemyke doubled down with a video rebuttal that echoed through the algorithmic trenches. He turned his attention to women this time. “As a woman, do you want to tell me that you change your bra everyday too?” he asked, eyes wide with conviction, his voice loud and defiant. His boxer? Still reportedly on active duty.

But the women of Twitter weren’t having it. “Boxers and panties are in the same category sir. Not bra. When you pee, the residue ends up touching your boxers. You sweat down there and it’s hairy too which traps dirt quicker so it’s gonna stank! WTF is wrong with these pigs? Lol” came the first wave. “This man is dirty but is trying to convince everyone to be as dirty as him!” someone screamed into the thread.

A man who couldn’t handle the stench from the thread said, “Is this guy actually comparing bras and boxers? C'mon man! Just learn to change your boxers each time you take it off. You can't run around town, workout, go to the pub then get home, shower, spray perf and get back in the same boxers. Change the damn thing man”

To quell the debate, what does science say? Is it truly disgusting to wear the same boxers for more than a day? Let’s settle it.

How often should you change your underwear? Here’s what science says

Underwear sits very close to parts of your body where sweat, heat, and bacteria love to thrive. Your groin, your bum, your lady parts, all generate moisture, oils, and shed skin daily, even if you’re just sitting in a room with AC. And that moisture gets soaked into your underwear. Add a little movement, some tropical Nigerian humidity, and boom: you’ve created a warm, damp environment perfect for bacteria and yeast to flourish.

Dr. Philip M. Tierno, a professor of microbiology and pathology at the New York University School of Medicine, Refinery found that even a day’s worth of wearing can lead to accumulation of bacteria like E. coli, which is known to cause everything from skin irritation to urinary tract infections (UTIs) if it finds its way to the wrong places. “There’s about one-tenth of a gram of poop in the average pair of ‘clean’ underwear.” Dr. Tierno says. Eww.

If you’re wearing the same boxers for two, three, or more days, you're not just playing with body odour. You’re opening the door to infections, itching, and a potential doctor’s visit you don’t want. Okay, but what’s the “rule”? Experts generally agree: underwear should be changed daily. One pair. One day. Repeat. That’s not just a cleanliness thing, it’s about preventing bacterial and fungal infections, protecting sensitive skin, and yes, avoiding that embarrassing “smell” that lingers even after you’ve left the room. If you’re sweating heavily, you might even need to change twice a day. But what about bras?

Now this is where things get a little different. Bras don’t sit against the groin area, and they don’t typically absorb the same level of sweat and bacteria as pants or boxers, unless you’ve been sweating or you wear them to the gym. Dermatologists generally recommend that bras can be worn 2–3 times before washing, unless they’re visibly dirty or smelly. Sports bras are the exception; those should be washed after every workout. Let’s talk fabric Even the kind of underwear you wear matters. Cotton underwear is breathable and absorbs moisture well, reducing the risk of infections. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, can trap heat and bacteria, especially if worn too long. That means wearing a synthetic boxer for three days straight? Recipe for disaster. No, you’re not “dirty,” but you might be risky Kidding. You are, in fact, dirty and a community risk. But yeah, you’re not a terrible person if you’ve repeated underwear. So, don’t feel bad. Life happens. Laundry might be delayed. Water may be scarce. But let’s not pretend it’s normal or okay to wear the same underwear for three days. It’s just basic hygiene and respect for your body and the noses of those around you.