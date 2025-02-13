7 tips to keep your makeup fresh all day in hot weather

Sweat, humidity, and oil buildup can quickly turn a flawless face into a melted mess.

During the hot weather, keeping your makeup intact can feel like an impossible task. But there are tried and tested techniques to help your makeup last all day, even in scorching heat.

1. Start with a Clean Canvas

Before applying any makeup, prep your skin with an oil-control face wash. This helps remove excess oil and gives your skin a smooth, fresh base. For an extra boost, try rubbing an ice cube gently over your face for a few seconds before applying makeup. This trick tightens pores and reduces oil production, helping your makeup last longer.

2. Use a Toner

A good toner helps balance your skin and remove any lingering oil or dirt. Dab it on with a cotton pad before applying your moisturizer. This step ensures your skin stays refreshed and prevents excess shine.

3. Hydrate - Moisturizer & SPF

Even in hot weather, skipping moisturizer can lead to dehydrated skin, which may overcompensate by producing more oil. Opt for an oil-free, lightweight moisturizer with SPF protection to keep your skin nourished and safe from sun damage. Use a spray-on SPF mist over your makeup throughout the day to stay protected without disturbing your look.

4. Primer

A good mattifying primer creates a smooth surface and helps control oil. Apply it before foundation to minimize pores and give your makeup extra staying power. The best primers for hot weather is oil-free, mattifying primers.

5. Choose the Right Foundation

Heavy foundations don’t mix well with heat. Instead, go for lightweight, long-wear foundations Use a damp beauty sponge to blend foundation seamlessly into your skin for a lightweight, natural finish.

6. Set with Translucent Powder

A good setting powder is essential to absorb oil and prevent your makeup from sliding off. Lightly dust it over your face, focusing on the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). For even better results, bake your makeup by applying a generous amount of powder under your eyes and around your nose. Let it sit for about 5 minutes before brushing off the excess.

7. Setting Spray

A good setting spray is the final step to locking in your makeup. Choose a matte or long-lasting formula for the best results. You can also spritz it throughout the day to refresh your look.