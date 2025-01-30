TikTok-approved beauty hacks: do they really work?

The 'University of TikTok' has taken over the beauty world with viral makeup tricks, skincare hacks, and DIY haircare routines, but do they really work, or are they just clickbait tricks?

We put some of the most popular TikTok beauty hacks to the test—here’s what we found.

The ‘Glass Skin’ Ice Cube The Hack: Rub an ice cube on your face every morning to reduce puffiness and tighten pores. Does It Work? Yes, but it’s temporary. Ice reduces morning puffiness and makes makeup go on smoother, but it won’t permanently shrink pores. Instead, using niacinamide and salicylic acid in your skincare routine helps minimize pores over time.

Contouring with a Fork The Hack: Use a fork as a guide to create the perfect nose contour. Does It Work? No. The fork’s shape isn’t universal, making contour placement uneven. A thin brush and good blending are better alternatives for a snatched nose contour.

Soap Brows The Hack: Use clear bar soap instead of brow gel to keep eyebrows lifted and in place. Does It Work? Yes! This hack is a game-changer for achieving natural, fluffy brows that stay in place all day. Just make sure to use clear, fragrance-free soap to avoid irritation.

Foundation in Water for a Flawless Finish The Hack: Mix foundation with water before applying for a dewy, skin-like finish. Does It Work? No. The foundation separates in water, making it harder to blend. A better alternative is mixing foundation with a drop of moisturizer or hydrating primer for a natural, glowing look.

Curls with a Bathrobe Belt The Hack: Wrap damp hair around a bathrobe belt overnight for heat-free curls. Does It Work? Yes! This hack is great for avoiding heat damage while achieving soft, bouncy curls. However, it may not work as well for short or thick hair.

Final Verdict: Are TikTok Beauty Hacks Worth Trying?

Some TikTok beauty hacks are surprisingly effective, while others are social media gimmicks. Have you tried any of these TikTok-approved beauty hacks? Which ones worked for you?