Men using makeup is not a common practice anywhere in the world. More so in a conservative country like Nigeria, where some Pentecostal churches often oppose makeup even for women.

Beauty standards have traditionally been tied to women, with makeup seen as a feminine practice. However, in recent years, a growing number of Nigerian men are challenging these norms by embracing makeup, using it as a form of self-expression, artistry, and confidence-building.

In the late 1970s, a man known as Area Scatter became a trailblazer in male makeup. He rose to fame as a result of his unconventional and bold approach to entertainment. He was known for his flamboyant style, braiding his hair, wearing makeup, and strutting in heels while performing music in the homes of Nigeria’s upper class.

Following in his footsteps was Charly Boy in the late 90's, who would later become a cultural icon. Like Area Scatter, Charly Boy broke barriers in the Nigerian entertainment scene with his androgynous image. He adopted makeup, relaxed and braided hairstyles, and wore ‘women’s clothing’ as part of his unique persona.

Since then, the gate have burst open and we have had the likes of Denrele Edun, Bobrisky, James Brown, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Damilola Adejonwo, Ezra Olubi, just to mention a few. Other Nigerian men, including entertainers, influencers, and everyday individuals, are now using makeup in creative and personal ways.

Why Are More Nigerian Men Wearing Makeup?

The increasing visibility of male beauty influencers and makeup artists has sparked discussions about why men choose to wear makeup. Some of the key reasons include:

Self-Expression – Many men see makeup as an extension of their personality and a way to express themselves creatively including crossdressing.

Confidence Boost – Just like women, some men use makeup to enhance their features, cover imperfections, and feel more confident.

Professional Necessity – In industries like entertainment, media, and fashion, makeup is essential for TV appearances, stage performances, and photoshoots.

Social Media Influence – Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have made beauty content more mainstream, encouraging more men to experiment with makeup.

Despite its growing acceptance, male makeup in Nigeria remains controversial. Many critics argue that it goes against cultural and religious values, often linking it to Western influence. However, as global beauty standards evolve and Nigerian youth embrace individuality, makeup for men is gradually becoming less taboo.