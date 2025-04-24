7 Essential baby care tips for surviving a heatwave

We all know that Nigeria’s heatwave can be brutal, and with temperatures hitting record highs, babies can be even more affected compared to adults.

Their tiny bodies heat up faster, making them more at risk of dehydration and heat rashes. If you’re a parent wondering how to protect your little one from the scorching sun, here’s how to keep them cool, healthy, and happy during this heatwave.

1) Dress your baby in light clothing

Babies do not need layers of clothing in hot weather. Dress them in loose, light-coloured cotton clothes that allow air to flow. This is the time to avoid thick fabrics like jeans or polyester, as they trap heat. If you’re going out, a small hat can help protect their head from direct sun.

2) Keep the room cool

The room where your baby sleeps should be as cool as possible. Use a fan, keep windows open for fresh air, and close the curtains during the hottest part of the day. If you use air conditioning, make sure it’s not too cold, just enough to keep the room comfortable.

ALSO READ: Get your baby to sleep fast using this gentle method

3) Give plenty of fluids

Babies can get dehydrated quickly during a heat wave. If your baby is breastfeeding, feed them more often. If they’re formula-fed, you can give them some cooled boiled water in between feeds. For older babies who eat solids, you can also give them juicy fruits like watermelon and oranges.

4) Avoid taking them outside during peak heat

The sun is harshest between 11 am and 4 pm, so if you must go out with your baby, do it early in the morning or late in the evening. If you’re outside, find shady areas, use an umbrella or stroller cover, and avoid exposing them to direct sun.

5) Give them a lukewarm bath

A quick, cool bath (not too cold!) can help lower their body temperature. You can also wipe them down with a damp washcloth, especially on their forehead, back, and feet, to help them feel fresh.

6) Watch out for heat rashes

Heat rash (also called prickly heat) is common in babies during hot weather. It appears as tiny red bumps, usually on the neck, back, and folds of the skin. To prevent this, keep their skin dry, avoid tight clothing, and apply a mild baby powder to absorb excess sweat.

7) Ensure they sleep comfortably

Babies sweat a lot while sleeping, so use a light bedsheet and avoid thick blankets. A mosquito net is still important, but make sure it allows for good airflow. If your baby feels too hot, try a light fan breeze near their crib.