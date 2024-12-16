5 unexpected side effects of mixing alcohol with energy drinks

Mixing alcohol with energy drinks might sound like a fun idea for a night out, but it can have surprising and serious effects on your body.

Many people enjoy these drinks together because energy drinks can mask the effects of alcohol, making you feel more awake and alert. However, this combination can lead to some unexpected side effects.

When you drink alcohol, it acts as a depressant, slowing down your brain and body. Energy drinks, on the other hand, are stimulants filled with caffeine and other ingredients that give you a temporary boost of energy.

Combining these two creates a confusing mix of signals for your body, and the results are not what you’d expect.

1. Increased risk of overdrinking

Energy drinks can make you feel less drunk than you actually are. The caffeine in energy drinks hides alcohol's sedative effects, so you may drink more than you intended. This can lead to overdrinking, which increases the risk of alcohol poisoning. You might feel energised, but your body is still processing the alcohol, and the extra drinking could harm your health.

2. Heart problems

The combination of stimulants and depressants can put extra stress on your heart. Energy drinks raise your heart rate and blood pressure, while alcohol slows them down. When mixed, these effects can lead to irregular heart rhythms, also known as arrhythmias, which can be dangerous, especially if you have underlying heart issues.

3. Poor decision-making

Because energy drinks make you feel more alert, you may think you're sober enough to make good decisions, such as driving. In reality, alcohol still impairs your judgment, coordination, and reaction time. This false sense of confidence could lead to risky behaviours and serious accidents.

4. Dehydration

Both alcohol and energy drinks can cause dehydration, but together, the effects can worsen. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it makes you urinate more and lose fluids. Energy drinks contain caffeine, which also dehydrates your body. This double dose of dehydration can leave you feeling dizzy, fatigued, and unwell the next day.

5. Trouble sleeping

Energy drinks can keep you awake long after the alcohol has worn off. The caffeine can interfere with your ability to fall asleep or stay asleep, leaving you restless and tired. Over time, poor sleep can affect your mood, concentration, and overall health.