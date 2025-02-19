5 unexpected green flags in Love (That have nothing to do with money)

Valentine’s Day just passed, and while everyone is debating whether love should come with a receipt (ahem, expensive gifts), let us focus on something different: the underrated green flags in dating.

Sure, financial stability is great, and nobody wants to be with someone who forgets their birthday, but sometimes, the real signs of a solid relationship are in the little things—things you might not even realise matter at first.

Here are five unexpected green flags that deserve more attention this season because if you are going to fall in love, it should be with someone who makes life feel easier, not harder;

1) They show, not just say

Anyone can say the right things. Promises are easy. But people who truly care do not just talk about how they feel. They show it in the little things. They do not just say, “I will always be there for you.” They are actually there when you need them. They do not just say, “I support you.”

They show up when it matters. Love is not just in words; it is in actions, in follow-through, in effort that does not feel like effort because it is real.

2) They are not afraid to try something new

There is something attractive about a person willing to experiment, whether trying a new restaurant, cooking a meal from scratch, or simply switching things up from the usual. Dating someone who says, “I have never tried this, but I am willing to,” is far better than dating someone who says, “I do not like it”—without ever trying it.

3) They do not see cooking as a ‘Gender Thing’

A relationship where one person believes they should never enter the kitchen? Red flag. On the other hand, a relationship where both people see food as a shared experience, such as cooking together, taking turns, or even appreciating the effort to make a good meal is worth keeping.

Valentine's Day is cute, but the real love test is making a meal together without arguing about who should do what.

4) They pay attention to small details

It is one thing to remember the big things—birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day. But the real green flag is someone who remembers that you do not like too much pepper in your food or prefer soft plantain over crunchy plantain (because yes, this matters).

It is the little things that show someone is truly paying attention, and those little things will always matter more than grand romantic gestures once a year.

5) They actually enjoy feeding you

There is something special about someone who pays attention to what you like to eat and actually wants to make sure you eat well. Whether it is a partner who cooks for you, someone who sends you random food deliveries, or even that one person who always offers you the last bite (true love), it is an underrated act of care.

Let us be honest: nobody wants to be in a relationship where they are constantly asking, “So, what should we eat?” and the other person just says, “Anything.” Red flags will always be easier to spot because bad behaviour is loud.

But green flags are quiet. They are the way someone makes life feel softer, the effort they put in, and the comfort they bring. So, this Valentine’s season, look beyond the obvious. Love is not just in the grand gestures.

Sometimes, it is just someone who makes sure you are doing okay, even on the most ordinary days.

And that? That is a green flag worth holding on to!