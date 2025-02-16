5 tips to help you quit your addiction to sports betting

Addiction sucks! No two ways about that. It doesn't matter whether you're stuck with a habit, person or thing, it almost always ends in regrets and misery.

For sports betting, it's easy to become so addicted that you gamble away your income and everything you own. Most people do not know when it turns from fun and a harmless diversion to an unhealthy obsession with serious consequences.

Unfortunately, sports betting addiction can strain your relationships, interfere with your work and lead to a financial disaster. So, the earlier you quit, the better for you.

But how can you stop, when it feels like you're powerless? Well, people have been there before and have succeeded in stopping. So who says you can't stop?

Below are 5 tips that can set you on your journey to full liberation from your sports betting addiction.

1. Acknowledge and understand the problem

The first step to overcoming any addiction at all is to realize you have a problem. It takes tremendous courage to own up to the fact you've messed up, especially if you've lost a lot of money in it. Now that you've recognized that you have a problem that needs solution, break it down by answering the following questions:

What are the emotional triggers that often drive me to it?

What are the external triggers too?

What are the reasons I need to change?

2. Look for the right support

Many people sink deep into their addiction because they lack support that helps them through their journey. It's dangerous to fight your addiction alone, and that's why you need support. Plan to rely on close friends, peers, and professionals that understand what you're going through.

Don't hide your problem because you're ashamed of what people will say or think. Remember, the ability to find trusted people that can help you through the journey is a skill on its own. Join peer support groups that are dedicated to helping people stop.

3. Establish barriers to betting

One of the most important steps needed to quit sports betting is to remove all elements necessary for it to occur. The harder the process involved in betting, the easier it is to overcome the craving. So you can take the following steps to establish barriers that can help you avoid betting:

Disable your cards so you can't directly fund your betting accounts.

Have a trusted person in charge of your finance so you can have less access to spare fund

Don't stay in tempting environments

Unfollow punters and bet enablers on all social media platforms.

4. Find alternative activities

While it's a good thing to aim to stop betting, it's simply not enough. Efficiency demands you find another activity that will fill in the time and energy void you'll create. It could be occasionally enjoying a fun time with friends or engaging in a challenging hobby to take your mind away from betting.

5. Restore an old hobby

This involves going back to a hobby or pursuit that you used to find fulfillment in. A betting addiction will naturally cause you to lose interest in an activity you used to enjoy. So while on the journey to recovery, rediscovering your old hobby can help you see what you've been missing, thus further strengthening your resolve.