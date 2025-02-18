5 things you’re doing wrong with your skincare routine

Taking care of your skin seems simple; wash, moisturise, repeat. But are you making mistakes that could harm your skin instead of helping it? Many people follow a skincare routine without realising they are doing things wrong. From using the wrong products to skipping essential steps, small mistakes can lead to dryness, breakouts, or dull skin. Let’s take a look at five common skincare mistakes you might be making and how to do things the right way. 1. Washing your face too much

You might think that washing your face more often will keep your skin clean and free from acne. But over-washing can strip away natural oils, leaving your skin dry and irritated. Washing your face twice a day, morning and night, is enough. If you have very dry skin, washing once a day in the evening might be better. Always use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type, and avoid using hot water, which can dry out your skin even more. 2. Skipping sunscreen

Many people skip sunscreen in their daily routine, thinking they only need it when the sun is shining. UV rays can damage your skin even on cloudy days. Without sunscreen, your skin is at risk of sunburn, wrinkles, and even skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you’re staying indoors. Sun protection is the key to healthy, youthful-looking skin.

3. Using too many products

When it comes to skincare, more is not always better. Some people use too many products, hoping to get faster results. But mixing too many active ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and exfoliants can irritate your skin. Instead of using multiple products at once, keep your routine simple. Cleanse, moisturise, and apply sunscreen during the day. At night, add treatments like serums or exfoliants but introduce them one at a time to see how your skin reacts. 4. Not removing makeup properly