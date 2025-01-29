Skincare Dos and Don’ts: 7 ingredients you should never mix

Did you know that some skincare ingredients simply don’t mix well together?

When it comes to skincare, finding the right combination of products is key to achieving healthy, glowing skin. Certain combinations can cause irritation, dryness, and even reduce the effectiveness of your products.

To help you navigate your skincare routine, we’ve compiled a list of skincare ingredients you should never mix and why.

1. Retinol/Retinoids and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)

Both retinol (a vitamin A derivative) and AHAs (like glycolic acid) are powerhouse ingredients for anti-aging and skin exfoliation. They increase skin cell turnover, helping to reveal fresher, smoother skin. However, when used together, they can cause irritation, redness, and peeling.

Why Not Mix Them? Retinol and AHAs exfoliate the skin, which can lead to excessive dryness and irritation. To avoid irritation, use them on alternate days — for example, use AHAs on one day and retinol the next.

2. Retinol/Retinoids and Benzoyl Peroxide

Retinol is a favorite for tackling acne and signs of aging, while benzoyl peroxide is a common acne treatment. However, mixing these two powerful ingredients may not give you the desired results.

Why Not Mix Them? Benzoyl peroxide can deactivate the retinol molecule, reducing its effectiveness. Using both can lead to dryness, peeling, and irritation. If you need both in your routine, use benzoyl peroxide in the morning and retinol at night for maximum effectiveness.

3. Retinol/Retinoids and Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that brightens the skin and protects against UV damage, while retinol boosts cell turnover. However, using these ingredients together may not provide optimal results.

ALSO READ: 7 common mistakes people make when applying skincare products

Why Not Mix Them? Vitamin C works best in an acidic environment, while retinol thrives in a more alkaline ph. Using them together can cause irritation and reduce the effectiveness of both ingredients. Apply vitamin C in the morning and retinol at night for best results.

4. Retinol/Retinoids and Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), helps clear pores and treat acne. Retinol, as mentioned earlier, is an exfoliator and anti-aging ingredient. However, combining them may overwhelm your skin.

Why Not Mix Them? Both ingredients can dry out your skin, leading to redness, irritation, and overproduction of oil, which can worsen acne. Using these together increases the risk of skin sensitivity and dry patches. Use salicylic acid in the morning and retinol at night to avoid excessive dryness.

5. Niacinamide and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs)/Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs)

Niacinamide is a soothing, anti-inflammatory ingredient that helps reduce redness and even out skin tone. However, it should not be combined with AHAs or BHAs, which can cause irritation when mixed.

Why Not Mix Them? Niacinamide can react poorly with acids, causing redness and irritation, particularly for sensitive skin. Separate the application of these ingredients by at least 30 minutes or apply niacinamide in the morning and acids at night.

6. Vitamin C and AHAs/BHAs

Both vitamin C and AHAs/BHAs are effective at exfoliating the skin, but combining them can lead to excessive irritation.

Why Not Mix Them? Vitamin C’s acidic nature can enhance the potency of AHAs/BHAs, causing severe irritation, redness, and dryness. Use vitamin C in the morning and AHAs/BHAs in the evening for optimal results without irritation.

7. Benzoyl Peroxide and Hydroquinone

Benzoyl peroxide and hydroquinone are both used to treat acne and hyperpigmentation, but when used together, they can cause skin irritation and staining.

Why Not Mix Them? Benzoyl peroxide oxidizes hydroquinone, rendering it ineffective and potentially staining the skin. Use these ingredients on alternate days to avoid adverse reactions.

Be mindful of how you layer your skincare products. Always listen to your skin, and when in doubt, consult with a dermatologist to curate the best routine for your skin type and concerns.