5 signs your body is rejecting a relationship

While physical abuse is easy to detect, emotional abuse, unhealthy relationship dynamics, and manipulation may be harder to notice.

The good news is your body can help.

The body may have its way of sensing such a dynamic before the mind fully realises it.

Signs your body is rejecting a relationship

Acne

Hormonal changes that impact our skin might be brought on by stress and anxiety from toxic relationships.

Stress-related acne happens when cortisol raises oil production, clogging pores and causing inflammation.

The immune system may be weakened, making it more difficult to combat microorganisms that cause acne.

Headaches

A dysfunctional relationship's stress might cause headaches.

A stressful circumstance, like a toxic partner, can cause tension headaches, which occur when the muscles in your neck and scalp tighten or contract.

Erection difficulties

A toxic relationship can interfere with a man's sexual performance, making it difficult to achieve or maintain an erection.

Perhaps thoughts or fears about the person and relationship may make an erection difficult.

Vaginismus

A woman’s body may physically refuse penetrative intercourse. Anxiety disorders, fear, or bad feelings about sex can bring on vaginismus.

Digestive problems

The gut microbiota can be disturbed by ongoing conflict in a relationship, which can impact nutritional absorption and digestion.

Gut health may be impacted by elevated amounts of stress hormones like cortisol, which can raise stomach acid and impede digestion.

In addition, disordered eating patterns like binge eating or meal skipping, may in turn lead to weight loss or weight gain