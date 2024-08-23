ADVERTISEMENT
5 biggest distractions in relationships

Temi Iwalaiye

Why is your partner so distracted?

The biggest distractions in relationship [betterhelp]
Do you notice that your partner isn’t as committed to the relationship as they used to be?

Your partner may seem distracted and distant. You might have asked what was wrong, but they said nothing. Yet you've noticed significant changes.

Do you find yourself scrolling through social media and laughing at TikTok videos while your partner is right there?

Constantly using social media and gadgets like video games can create a significant rift in a relationship, leaving your partner feeling neglected and distant.

For men, football season can cause a lot of distraction and space in a relationship.

It's important to disconnect from technology and focus on quality time with your partner.

You could also pick an activity involving technology you both love like sharing reels on Instagram or TiktTok and playing videos games with each other.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons your partner hides their phone from you - it's not just cheating

If your partner is stressed at work or is faced with a lot of pressure, they can withdraw from you.

Balancing a demanding job or career with a relationship can be exhausting, leaving little time or energy for your partner.

Work stress causes tension and affects the quality of time spent together.

If you are always hanging out with the 'boys' or the 'girls', that will barely leave any time for the relationship.

While friendships should not be neglected, putting too much emphasis on social activities outside of the relationship might lead to neglect of your partner.

This might lead to feelings of jealousy or insecurity.

The biggest distractions in relationships [istockphoto]
A recent or past ex can be a major distraction in a relationship.

Whether through past traumas, maintaining contact, or any form of communication, exes can become significant distractions.

If these distractions persist, trust can be eroded, leading to the relationship's demise.

If they meet someone new who they fancy, they may spend considerable time trying to win their affection, and that just means less time for you.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to move on from an ex you see every day

Relationships can be strained due to financial concerns, debt, or money issues.

When one person is worried about their financial situation; it can keep couples from enjoying life and their partner's companionship.

Prioritize your partner.

It's important to make time for your partner by scheduling special dates, outings and activities so you can spend quality time with each other.

If these issues arise in a relationship, it's important to address them openly and make necessary changes.

Failure to do so can lead to the relationship's downfall.

Temi Iwalaiye

