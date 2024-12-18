5 reasons to think twice before trying a weed brownie 

Weed brownies seem to be a fun and harmless way to try cannabis without the risks that come with smoking, especially for beginners.

It’s quite the opposite actually.

The truth is, edibles like weed brownies have stronger and longer-lasting effects than most people expect.

Before you take that first bite, you need to know what you’re getting into. Here are five reasons to think twice before trying one – so you can make a better and safer choice for yourself.

1. The effects take time to kick in

Unlike smoking cannabis, where the effects are almost instant, weed brownies take a while to work. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours before you feel anything. Many people get impatient and make the mistake of eating more, thinking it’s not working. But when the effects finally hit, it can feel too intense.

2. The effects last much longer

Once the effects of a weed brownie kick in, they can last for 6 to 12 hours, depending on how strong it is. That’s much longer than smoking, where the effects fade within a few hours. If you’re not used to cannabis or the experience becomes overwhelming, you can’t “turn it off.” You may feel stuck, anxious, or uneasy for hours, which can ruin your day or night.

3. It’s hard to know the right dose

Weed brownies are tricky because the amount of cannabis inside isn’t always clear. Even small brownies can contain high doses of THC (the chemical that makes you feel high). Since edibles affect everyone differently, what works for one person might be too strong for another. Beginners, in particular, are at risk of taking too much without knowing. This can cause dizziness, nausea, or paranoia – not exactly the fun experience you might have been hoping for.

4. The high feels different and stronger

The “high” you get from eating cannabis is not the same as smoking it. When you eat a weed brownie, your liver processes THC differently, creating a stronger and more intense effect. Many people describe it as feeling heavier or more “trippy,” which can be overwhelming if you’re not prepared. If you’re new to cannabis, this unfamiliar feeling can cause hallucinations, confusion, or even panic.

5. It’s not safe for everyone

Weed brownies are not safe for everyone. People with certain health conditions, like heart problems or anxiety disorders, might experience worsening symptoms. Cannabis can raise your heart rate, cause paranoia, or make you feel lightheaded, which could be dangerous. If you’re on any medication, you need to check if cannabis might interfere with it.