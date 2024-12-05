5 meals you should never cook with stainless steel pots

Stainless steel pots are common kitchen equipment found in most kitchens.

Even though they appear sleek and durable, there are certain foods you shouldn’t cook with them.

Here are five meals you should never cook with a stainless steel pot

1. Fish

Don't boil or fry fish in a stainless steel pot. Fish should be cooked in a nonstick or cast-iron pan, as fish may fall apart if cooked in such a pot.

2. Tomato sauce

Tomatoes can discolour the pot over time due to the reaction with stainless steel, which can leach nickel and chromium.

When cooking meals with a tomato base, non-reactive cookware like enamelled, cast-iron, or nonstick pans is a better option.

3. Eggs

Eggs can stick to stainless steel surfaces, especially if not preheated and seasoned.

Nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron pans are better choices for cooking eggs.

4. Pancakes

Flipping is essential to making pancakes, and that may not be possible with a stainless steel pot.

Pancakes should be cooked in a nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet; cooking them in a stainless steel pan will make them stick to the surface and resist flipping.

5. Meat

When cooking meat like beef and chicken, stainless steel may not be the best way to go.

Although stainless steel pots can handle high heat, grills are better for meat.

Grilling makes meat taste more delicious with a caramelised flavour and crispy crust. It also prevents extra fat from sticking to the pot. Plus, it means less time will be spent on the meat.