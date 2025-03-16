5 hotspots in Lagos you should avoid walking alone at night

Let's face the fact—there's a worrying increase in crime in Lagos. Yes, the city is the commercial hub of the country, so it attracts many people from different parts of the country.

Unfortunately, this has caused the city to become overpopulated, and with overpopulation comes an increase in crime. In recent times, there has been an increase in complaints about violent crimes like extortion, rape, kidnapping, carjacking, and armed robbery.

In fact, armed robbers go as far as targeting passengers in vehicles in an attempt to grab their possessions and run away with them. This has caused Lagosians to be weary of where they go or pass when walking alone.

But what happens if you're new in Lagos and don't have the needed orientation to navigate Lagos streets? Well, here are dangerous hotspots you should be careful of or totally avoid, especially when walking at night.

Ikeja under bridge

The sheer number of people walking around this area makes it a soft target for pickpockets and armed robbers, especially at night.

These criminals typically deploy different tactics to distract and dispossess their victims. So, instead of thinking you can outsmart them, it is often better to avoid this location.

Oshodi under bridge

Here's another hotspot for criminals whose job description is to stay on the tail of their victims until they're able to dispossess them of their possessions.

These criminals are often armed with knives, guns, and different types of weapons. Security agents usually warn residents to be extra vigilant while passing through this area and to avoid it entirely at night.

Ojodu-Berger

This area has suddenly grown to become one of the most dreadful areas in Lagos. Criminals pretend to be regular commuters here until they spot something valuable with you. In fact, there was a recent report of a woman whose bag was snatched at gunpoint.

Her bag contained a considerable sum of money belonging to her boss. She was lucky to recover her belongings, but you may not be fortunate. So it's better to avoid the area altogether at night.

Shomolu-Bariga

Every Lagos OG knows these two spots. They're known to have the highest number of street urchins in the state, and we often hear stories of residents being robbed on their way to or from work.

In fact, it's so bad that there are sometimes cases of daylight robbery while people go about their business unconcerned. So unless you're a trained martial artist, please avoid this area or walk in groups.

Mile 2

Talk about traffic robberies to anybody in Lagos, and they'll likely mention Mile 2. This place is popular for this kind of crime. Armed criminals often capitalise on the traffic gridlock that this place has become accustomed to rob unsuspecting passengers. They even go as far as smashing side windows to gain access to car passengers.