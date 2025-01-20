Lagos Police deny claims of high crime rate, assure public of strong security

It has come to the attention of the command a publication alleging high crime rates in the state.

In debunking this preposterous claim, it is worthy to first mention that this story was written as far back as July 2024, but for some inexplicable reasons, the newspaper chose to release the story on January 20.

A clear six months after, without any effort to update it to reflect current realities.

More importantly, empirical statistics have shown that the thrust of the story is baseless and unfounded