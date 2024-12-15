5 best foods to eat before drinking alcohol

The question is what should you eat before you drink alcohol? This is particularly important because choosing the right foods to eat before drinking can help slow down alcohol absorption, protect your stomach lining, and keep you feeling more balanced throughout the night.

With that being said, here are the best foods to eat before drinking alcohol to help you stay ahead of the game.

1. Eggs

2. Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium - an electrolyte that is usually reduced when consuming alcohol. Eating a banana before drinking can help maintain your electrolyte balance and reduce the risk of dehydration and muscle cramps later in the night.

3. Oats

Oats are a great source of fiber and complex carbohydrates. This makes them a great choice of food if you are interested in sustained energy and slow alcohol absorption. A bowl of oatmeal topped with some fruit or honey is a filling and nutritious meal before you start drinking.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are also great before drinking alcohol because it is one food that is high in complex carbohydrates and fiber, which are digested slowly and help stabilize blood sugar levels. This can prevent the sharp blood sugar crashes often associated with drinking alcohol.

5. Avocados

Rich in healthy fats, avocados are also perfect before a night of drinking. These fats form a protective layer in your stomach, slowing alcohol absorption and reducing the likelihood of feeling overly intoxicated too quickly.