5 beautiful Nigerian cities you can move to when relocating from Lagos

Let's be real; Lagos is often the first city that comes to mind when people think of Nigeria. Its towering skyline, pulsating energy, and loads of opportunity make it a popular choice for most people looking for a new environment in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, the cost of living, unbearable traffic, and often chaotic pace can easily take a toll on anybody. So we understand if you think life here is too fast-paced for you and want to leave. But the question is, where to?

Lagos offers so many opportunities that it can be difficult to decide where to move. Don't worry; I've got you covered.

Here are five beautiful Nigerian cities you can think of moving to when leaving the country's commercial center.

Abuja

You didn't expect me to start from any other place than the nation's capital, did you? It doubles as the fastest-growing city in the country, so why not? Long known for its stunning landscapes, greenery, and really good roads, Abuja is the place for a quiet and more reserved lifestyle.

Of course, its many attractions are a draw for fun lovers, although the downside here is the cost of living, which is quite similar to what's obtainable in Lagos.

Ibadan

Despite being so close to a fast-paced Lagos, Ibadan is surprisingly quiet. It's the third most populous Nigerian state, but you'll be surprised by its calm demeanor. Not to mention that it is spacious, affordable, and culturally rich. It may be known for its conservative vibe, but it's still a nice place for business people to enjoy their hustle away from the pressure of Lagos.

The cost of living here is also significantly lower than in Lagos, so you'll definitely have better savings. However, you can almost kiss goodbye the nightlife that Lagos is known for.

Port Harcourt

You'd be surprised if the oil-rich giant doesn't make my list, won't you? If you're in oil and gas or the engineering sector, Port Harcourt is still the hotbed of opportunities. It may not be as busy as Lagos, but its strong professional network makes it an exciting option for ambitious people.

Again, the cost of living here can get significantly high, depending on where you're staying, but what do you expect for a city with many opportunities? It has a vibrant nightlife, although you may want to choose a more secure neighborhood when moving here.

Enugu

Let's move a bit to the Eastern part of Nigeria. Often referred to as the Coal City with a class, Enugu offers movers a clean, charming, and surprisingly modern environment. If you're looking for a peaceful and progressive hub, often perfect for creatives and young families, Enugu is the place to move to.

Its clean environment and good road network are what you need to think better. The cost of living is also significantly lower than Lagos's, although there are fewer high-end jobs.

Uyo

If you prioritise a clean city with friendly locals when searching for a place to live, you should definitely visit Uyo. This city, located in the southern part of Nigeria, is fast becoming the favourite option for young professionals looking for a good quality of life without the urban noise.

Although it's not as bustling as most major cities, it still offers enough to keep you occupied on boring days.