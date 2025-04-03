Commuters relieved as FG reopens vital Lagos bridge amid repairs

In response to severe traffic congestion in Lagos, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge located on Victoria Island.

This decision follows the bridge's recent closure for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works, which led to significant disruptions for commuters.​

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, confirmed the directive, stating that her team is implementing remedial measures to make the bridge accessible to vehicular traffic.

She acknowledged the challenges posed by the damage incurred during initial repair efforts but assured the public of expedited efforts to restore functionality.​

"Yes, that is true. The minister has directed me to open it. But as it is, we are trying to see how we can do remedial measures so that we can open the bridge for vehicular movement because we have already broken parts of the bridge," Kesha explained.

"We are still unsure if commuters will be able to use it tomorrow. But we are currently working overnight to do some remedial work. We are working on that. The destruction had gone a bit far, but all hands are on deck to, hopefully by tomorrow, open the bridge to traffic."

The Independence Bridge's initial closure, which commenced on April 1, 2025, was part of a federal initiative aimed at essential maintenance and rehabilitation. It is expected to be completed by the end of May 2025.

However, the resultant traffic gridlock, exacerbated by early morning rains, prompted an urgent reassessment.

Commuters vent frustration

Commuters experienced prolonged delays, with some reporting journeys of several hours for distances that would typically take far less time.​

A driver who preferred to remain anonymous expressed frustration over the delays and noted significant financial losses.

"I woke up as early as 4 a.m. this morning, and I’m still on my second trip instead of the fourth, as I would have done on a normal day," he explained. For him, this represents a substantial loss of revenue.

Another commuter, Jolade, shared her ordeal of leaving Epe at 6 a.m. and arriving at her workplace by 1 p.m., highlighting the extensive delays faced by many.

Similarly, Anita recounted being stuck at Falomo Bridge for over three hours without movement, leading to exhaustion and concern about managing the rest of her workday. ​

In light of these challenges, the Ministry of Works has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and appealed for public understanding and cooperation.

Efforts are underway to carry out palliative works to ensure the bridge is motorable, with comprehensive repairs scheduled for a later date.