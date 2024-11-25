3 quick ways to stop sugar cravings

In Nigeria, where sugary treats like snacks and soft drinks are everyday indulgences, controlling these cravings is a challenge. But with the right strategies, you can break free from sugar dependency and maintain a balanced diet.

Here are three quick and effective ways to curb sugar cravings.

Hydrate with water or herbal teas

Sometimes, sugar cravings are a sign of dehydration, not hunger. Drinking water can help suppress the urge to snack on sugary foods. Herbal teas like green tea or zobo (without added sugar) are excellent alternatives that provide a soothing effect while also keeping you hydrated.

Why It works: Staying hydrated helps regulate blood sugar levels and reduces false hunger signals.

Pro tip: Add a slice of lemon or cucumber to your water for a refreshing twist and added flavour without sugar.

Opt for natural sweet alternatives

When the craving hits, reach for fruits like bananas, apples, or mangoes instead of processed snacks. These natural options not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also provide essential nutrients and fibre that help you stay full longer.

Why It works: Fruits release natural sugars slowly, preventing the sudden spike and crash associated with processed sweets.

Local tip: Try dried fruits like dates, which are readily available and are a healthy, naturally sweet treat.

3. Distract Yourself with Physical Activity

Engaging in a quick workout or even a brisk walk can reduce sugar cravings. Physical activity boosts endorphins your body’s natural feel-good hormones helping you overcome the desire for sugary comfort foods.

Why It works: Exercise reduces stress, a common trigger for sugar cravings, while also improving your overall mood and energy levels.

Pro tip: Incorporate activities like dancing to Afrobeat tracks or light jogging around your compound to make exercise enjoyable.