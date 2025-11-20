I Don’t Know Any Male Artist Better Than Us: Teni Challenges Gender Bias at EWA 2025

I don’t know any blown male artists that can out-sing us. Mic for Mic, vocals for vocals.

Teni said to set the tone for a powerful conversation about women, recognition, and equality in African music. She left no doubt that no one should underestimate female talent in an industry too often dominated by men.

The Conversation for Change

The statement came during Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) 2025 in Lagos, a week-long gathering uniting leaders across music, film, fashion, tech, and entrepreneurship. From November 18 to 23, the event celebrates Africa’s creative economy, offering workshops, networking, and panels designed to connect talent and foster innovation. One of the week’s standout conversations was the panel “The Price of Being Her: Power, Pay & the Cost of Visibility in Music.” Featuring Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Teni, Waje, and Qing Madi and other prominent figures, the panel tackled the complex realities women face in the music industry, pay gaps, stereotyping, and visibility struggles.

Tiwa Savage Speaks Her Truth

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage opened with a spoken word performance that left the room humbled and stirred a reaction. Her words cut to the heart of the matter: women pour decades into music , give brilliance, and still face disrespect and sexualization.

She gives a body of work and they ask for her body, she gives her vision and she's told that the industry is not ready for all of that.

She said, highlighting the persistent undervaluation of female talent. Read Also: Tiwa Savage Has Always Been That Girl. These Underrated Songs Prove It

Tiwa went on to point out the persistent focus on scandals over achievements when it comes to female artists: “She gives hit after hit, but she's only remembered for scandals,” hinting that women’s contributions are immense, yet recognition often mainly comes second to gossip about their personal lives. Even as she critiqued the industry, Tiwa acknowledged the men who step up as allies, naming Don Jazzy, among others, as examples of those taking risks to support women in music.

Teni Amplifies the Message

Following Tiwa, Teni took the stage with a bold proclamation that was impossible to ignore. She echoed Tiwa’s frustrations while taking the message a step further : women should reject the notion that they are “second citizens” in music. Her words were: “You came from us. We are your mothers,” reinforcing the panel’s theme of empowerment, and asserting that women in music are not just participants; they are architects of the industry itself. Explore: Nigerians React as Singer Teni Teases Collab With Gunna

The Music Industry Isn’t Done With This Debate

The Price of Being Her was a spotlight on systemic issues that African women in music continue to face. By bringing together established stars and rising voices, the panel created a space for honest reflection about power, visibility, and compensation. Both Tiwa and Teni reminded attendees that recognition in the music industry should be about having the right to be seen and heard as much as it is about talent. Women give excellence, consistency, and decades of work, yet the spotlight often focuses elsewhere. As Tiwa asked during her performance: “If being her comes with the cost, then where are the receipts?” The audience is invited to reckon with the often invisible labour of women and the ways their contributions are marginalised. Teni’s statement complements this, asserting that female artists should claim their rightful place at the table and demand acknowledgement, not excuses. Their collective message is simple: African women in music are not second-class citizens, and anyone still treating them as such is overdue for a reality check.

Breaking The Silence

