As you can see from the headline and summary, this piece is neither a critique nor review of an event. It is an appreciation for one of the best performers to grace the music stage, and her performance at the Trace Live Concert this weekend.

Whether you’re a lover of Afrobeats, R&B, soul music, or even “Afro-Streets,” watching a Tiwa Savage performance will always leave a star-struck impression. I'm confident that's how it felt for me and everyone at the Trace Live Concert on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Tiwa Savage Gave Us a Night to Feel, Dance, and Smile

When Tiwa Savage performs, it’s never just music; it’s a whole experience. First, I was in awe of the vocal renditions of her soulful “You’re Not the First” track and other hits like “Sugarcane” and “Malo .” Then, I enjoyed the emotional moment with that lucky one of us (her fans). Finally, the Number One African Bad Girl (ABG) thrilled us with her dance skills and a minute of stardom for each of her band members. I understand this was a first listen/performance of her latest album, “This is Personal” Still, for me, Tiwa Savage put “the life” in Trace Live this Friday in these four special moments.

1. When Savage Turns Soft

Tiwa’s voice got everyone in their feelings when she sang her soulful “You’re Not the First” track. For me, there was something soft about the passion in her rendition, the notes she hit, and how well she connected with the crowd. In my opinion, this performance might be as personal as her new album (This Is Personal) can get, especially when she ends the performance with some “blessings” for that her ex-lover.

2. Legwork? More Like Savage Work

Tiwa’s moves stole the show all through the night. At some point, she fed off the energy from co-headliner Broda Shaggi while performing “My Darling.” She wasted no time showing us why she's the number one ABG and a naturally gifted performer with some electric dance moves. That's the Savage work I came to see.

3. One Fan, One Hug, a Thousand Wishful Hearts

This moment was the highlight of the night for me. While performing “You4Me” and sharing heartfelt moments with the crowd, she was joined on stage by a young male fan. This was a surreal moment for him and a wishful moment for the thousands of us watching on. This kind of opportunity doesn't come often. So, it was even sweeter to see how well he snatched the moment just as he had snatched the microphone. He sang his heart out in every lyric and ended his performance sharing a hug with Tiwa herself.

4. Pass the Mic: Tiwa’s Band Got Their Shine Too

Will she be “the Queen Mother” without a Tiwa-style selfless moment? She didn't end such a high-spirited night without giving each of her members a minute of stardom. It was a sweet moment watching each of them get their time to dazzle the crowd with their vocal and instrumental skills, while Tiwa subtly plays matchmaker.