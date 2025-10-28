Tiwa Savage Has Always Been That Girl. These Underrated Songs Prove It

Everyone knows Tiwa Savage as the Queen of Afrobeats, as the woman behind Kele Kele Love, Eminado, and Somebody’s Son. She’s been a major fixture of Nigerian pop culture for over a decade, shaping what female stardom looks like in the Afrobeats era. Just like every other artiste, beneath all that acclaim, Tiwa’s catalogue is full of songs that never quite got their flowers.

Some got overshadowed by bigger singles. But when you revisit them, you realise they’re some of her most emotional, well-written works.

From Lagos to London: Tiwa’s Early Years

Tiwatope Omolara Savage was born in Lagos in 1980 and moved with her family to London at age 11. Her parents settled in Wembley, and even then, music was already her thing. She played trombone in her school orchestra and sang in church, slowly discovering her voice . By 16, she was singing backup for George Michael, and that gig opened doors. Soon she was working behind the mic for artists like Mary J. Blige, Andrea Bocelli, and Ms Dynamite.

On the advice of Keith Harris from The Black Eyed Peas, Tiwa enrolled in Berklee College of Music in Boston on a full scholarship. It was there she honed her songwriting and vocal skills, eventually landing a publishing deal with Sony/ATV in 2009. Her pen even helped earn a Grammy nomination after writing for Fantasia Barrino in 2010. But while she thrived abroad, the Afrobeats movement back home was exploding. Tiwa knew she couldn’t stay away. In 2012, she moved back to Nigeria, signed with Mavin Records, and instantly became one of the new faces of global Afrobeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

I recently stumbled upon 10% from her latest album, This is Personal. Listening to it sent me down a rabbit hole of her old music, and I realised how many songs we’ve slept on. The average listener might know Tiwa for Eminado or All Over, but her true genius is in the songs that reveal her R&B roots, emotional depth, and effortless fusion of Yoruba, English, and Pidgin. So, here’s a short guide to five Tiwa Savage songs that prove she’s always been that girl, the ones you may have missed, but need to revisit.

1. Emotions ft. Asa From Water & Garri

This is Tiwa Savage at her most soulful. The song starts with Tiwa’s soft tone over minimal production, then Asa enters with her well-known calm, and together, they turn it into something spiritual. The track might not be the one to grab attention; it just sits with you. If you missed it when Water & Garri dropped, now’s the time to fix that.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Temptation ft. Sam Smith From Celia

When this album came out, people were mostly focused on other songs like Ole. As a proper Sam Smith fan, who I used to be, I found it and loved it after a few listens. But it wasn’t surprising that not a lot of people caught on to it.

It’s not a club record either. The chemistry between both singers is undeniable, and the production gives Tiwa room to show off her smooth control. Over time, this one grows on you. The more you play it, the more it sticks.

3. Over the Moon ft. Johnny Drille

ADVERTISEMENT

If you loved Who’s Your Guy? (Remix), then ‘Over the Moon’ is like its softer, dreamier cousin. Johnny Drille brings his signature romantic touch, and Tiwa slides in with the perfect balance of sweetness. Their chemistry makes the song feel like the perfect duet. It’s proof that Tiwa can fit into any sound, high-tempo pop or soft indie love, and still perform just as well.

4. Commitment Pt. 2 by Craig David ft. Tiwa Savage

Yes, that Craig David. This track is underrated. Tiwa brings her A-game, matching Craig’s smooth tone with sharp delivery. The writing is tight, her verse flows easily, and the emotion is genuine. It’s one of those collaborations that might not have blown up in Nigeria but shows how well Tiwa fits into the global R&B sound. If you want to hear her lyrical side, this one’s worth a replay.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. We Don’t Give a Damn From R.E.D (Deluxe)

If you’re more of a throwback Tiwa fan, this one’s for you. We Don’t Give a Damn has that early 2010s Afropop Tiwa. It’s confident and dance-ready. It’s also vintage Tiwa and gives strong vocals, with no stress, and just vibes.