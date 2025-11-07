Wizkid Makes African History After Crossing 100 Million Shazams

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has reached another global milestone, becoming the first African artist to surpass 100 million Shazams. The record was set in the first week of November 2025, weeks after the release of his new three-track collaboration project with DJ Tunez and DJ Maphorisa. The feat further cements Wizkid’s status as one of the most-streamed and searched African artists in the world.

Wizkid's Shazam Reign

Over a career spanning more than a decade, Wizkid has consistently released music that transcends Africa’s borders. On Shazam, his catalogue continues to prove his relevance. His Grammy-nominated single ' Essence' remains one of the most Shazamed Afrobeats songs of all time, while his feature on Drake’s 'One Dance' still sits among the Top 100 most Shazamed songs ever. Both records helped introduce his sound to millions of new listeners worldwide.

Recently, his joint release with DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez, and Mavo, 'Money Constant', has been climbing the global Shazam charts. The track’s Amapiano-infused rhythm and infectious hook have made it a viral favourite across Africa.

Wizkid’s 2025 Run

Wizkid’s streaming and search dominance this year can be traced back to the success of his 2024 album 'Morayo'. The project carried immense momentum into 2025, closing the first half of the year with 235 million total streams and spawning Kese, which became the most played song on Nigerian radio. He also kept his name high on the charts through a steady stream of collaborations. In early 2025, he appeared on Ayra Starr’s 'Gimme Dat', two tracks on Olamide’s self-titled album, and DJ Tunez’s 'One Condition' alongside rising star Fola.

The second half of the year only amplified his run. Wizkid teamed up again with DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tunez for the joint EP 'South Gidi', scored a viral TikTok hit with Tyla on 'Dynamite', and followed up with Cash Flow alongside Young Jonn. By October, he had major records on his hands, including Big Time with Odumodublvck dominating Nigerian playlists. Across all platforms, the Grammy winner remains Nigeria’s top artist in terms of streaming volume, radio airplay, and digital reach.

A Global Legacy Still Unfolding