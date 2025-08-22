Ayra Starr calls Wizkid the King of sexy Afrobeats: Here's why we agree

In a recent interview on Complex, Ayra Starr gave the back story of 'Gimme Dat', her collaboration with Wizkid. Speaking on how the collaboration came about, she describes Wizkid as the King of Sexy Afrobeats, and we couldn't agree more.

The Afrobeats superstar oozes an aura that is subtle yet dominating. A sexiness that's unassuming but powerfully stimulating. When Wizkid broke into the Nigerian mainstream in 2010, with his era-defining hit single 'Holla At Your Boy', his enthralling melodies were matched with a boyish look and charisma that conveyed the makings of a sex symbol.

In the star-studded music video, Wizkid embodies the sexy subtlety that attracted the prettiest girl in school and aroused the curiosity of a teacher who wanted to uncover the lady killer lurking behind his innocent mask.

It didn't take long before Wizkid would unleash the sexiness in all of its steaming, sensual, and consuming power through his music and style. He also had a formidable mentor in Banky W, the Nigerian R&B king who knew a lot about getting the ladies going.

On his classic debut album 'Superstar', Wizkid delivered the hit record 'Tease Me', whose music video, directed by the iconic filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, conveyed the intentions of the 20-year-old star to sensually stimulate his way into the hearts of listeners.

The music is sexy, and so is his style and aura

It was not just the music, it was also the style. Wizkid matched his hit records with an effortless style and a classy persona that made him the toast of the ladies and the epitome of superstardom.

Whatever he wore, it was tailored to perfection and flattered his frame. Whether he's sporting sneakers with a singlet, it was with a class and grace that cannot be replicated.

When he talks, his sentences are measured. Each answer is tailored to offer just enough information to discharge his duty to reply while always holding back enough to keep people guessing.

The sexiness he unleashed in 'Holla At Your Boy' would continue to be a mainstay in his career even as he evolved artistically. From Afrobeats to Dancehall, R&B, and EDM, Wizkid effortlessly twists and turns his way through different genres with a flair and confidence that make for a seductive cocktail.

In the mid-2010s, he tapped into the depth of his sensuality to deliver the daring album 'Sounds From The Other Side' which housed steamy records like 'Come Closer' featuring Drake, 'Naughty Ride' featuring Major Lazer, and 'Dirty Wine' featuring TY $ign.

His sexiness oozes on the Afrobeats record 'Daddy Yo' where he sings about the irresistible effect he has on the ladies.

His music videos, which feature beautiful women, exotic locations, and his sexually unassuming waist swirling, painted images that stimulated listeners and conveyed his status as a sex symbol.

In 2018, Wizkid would take his sexiness to its most daring and provocative point with the music video of his single 'Fever', where he's joined by Tiwa Savage to create one of Afrobeats' most steamy and controversial moments.

Two years later, the Grammy winner gave Afrobeats a big moment on the global stage with his fourth album, 'Made In Lagos' , where he achieved a sensual blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and Dancehall.

Many called the album a sex playlist and a soundtrack for the steamy nights, as tracks like 'Essence', 'Might Wine', 'Sweet One', 'True Love', and 'Piece of Me' embodied the sexiness with which Wizkid had dominated the scene for a decade.

In his fifth album, 'More Love, Less Ego' is a textbook example of sexiness in Afrobeats with stimulating songs like 'Flower Pads', 'Frames', and 'Slip N Slide' featuring Skillibeng and Shenseea.

His sixth 'Morayo', retained this familiar sensuality with tracks like 'Break Me Down', 'Slow' featuring Anais Cardot, and 'Bad For You' featuring Jazmine Sullivan.

