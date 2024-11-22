Five takeaways from Wizkid's new album 'Morayo'

Here are five takeaways from Wizkid's 'Morayo'.

Wizkid has finally released his highly anticipated sixth LP 'Morayo' and there's something in it for everyone.

Wizkid has operated from the summit of the Nigerian music industry for over a decade. The Grammy winner has built a reputation as a superstar hitmaker hence his projects are judged by high expectations and standards.

His latest project 'Morayo' comes off the back of record-breaking feats with the lead singles 'Piece of My Heart' and 'Kese (Dance)' which further raised anticipation. Released on November 22, 2024, the 16-track project features guest appearances from Brent Faiyaz, Asake, Jasmine Sulivan, Anaïs Cardot, and Tiakola.

Here are 5 takeaways from Wizkid's 'Morayo'

1. Wizkid maintains his lush RnB & Dancehall fusion



Since releasing his successful album 'Made In Lagos' in 2020, Wizkidd has embraced a lush R&B and Dancehall fusion which he deploys to smooth melodies and laid-back delivery.



He maintains this style on 'Morayo' with songs like 'POMH' feat Brent Faiyaz, 'Time', 'Break Me Down', and 'Bad For You' feat Jasmine Sullivan.

2. Variety



On 'Morayo', Wizkid delivers varying styles which he carries the common denominator of his mid-tempo delivery. The album offers songs across Indigenous Nigerian Folk music fusion, R&B, Afrobeats, and Dancehall. There's something for everyone depending on their preference.

3. Significant Afrobeats Elements



Perhaps more than expected, Wizkid leaned more towards his Afrobeats side to deliver groovy records with songs like 'Karamo', 'Dance', and 'Bend' which nod to the homefront.

4. Stellar Production



Across the 16 tracks, Wizkid lives up to his status as a superstar by assembling a team of A-list producers who deliver compelling production that is one of the album's major high points.