Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 3: Here are 11 milestones accomplished by the album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Three years ago, Wizkid released his fourth LP 'Made In Lagos'.

Since its release, the album has become one of the most successful Nigerian albums since 1999 with record-breaking feats across several countries.

Here are 11 milestones accomplished by Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' (MIL)

  1. 'Made In Lagos' is the first African Album to debut on the US Spotify Global Albums Chart.
  2. 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks at the top of the chart.
  3. 'Made In Lagos' spent 86 weeks on the Billboard World Album Charts thus becoming the longest-charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President' which spent 45 weeks on the chart.
  4. 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend consecutive at the summit of the Billboard World Album Charts spending 7 weeks at the top.
  5. 'Made In Lagos' earned a Grammy nomination in the World Album Category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. 'Essence' also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.
  6. 'Made In Lagos' peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 which was a Nigerian record at the time.
  7. 'Made In Lagos' is the first African album certified Gold in the United States.
  8. 'Essence' is the first Afrobeats song to earn a platinum plaque in the United States.
  9. 'Essence' won the Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 BET awards making it the first Afrobeats song to win a major category in the history of the BET.
  10. 'Essence' remix peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the highest charting Afrobeats song on the chart.
  11. 'Essence' has been declared 4X RIAA platinum making it the third most certified song in the US by a Nigerian artist.
Adeayo Adebiyi

