Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

In another milestone, Wizkid's latest single has become the song with the highest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria with 1.5 million streams.

'Kese' surpassed the previous record held by Wizkid's single 'Piece Of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz which garnered 1.016M.

Wizkid also set the record for the most opening-day streams for an African artist on Spotify which restates his status as one of the continent's biggest stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid now occupies the top four spots on the list of top 10 songs with the biggest first-day streams on Spotify Nigeria.

Wizkid - Kese (Dance) (1.57M) Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz - Piece Of My Heart (1.01M) Asake and Wizkid - MMS (870K) Wizkid ft. Zlatan - IDK (626K) Rema & Shallipopi - Benin Boys (619K) Asake & Travis Scott - Active (607K) Burna Boy - Higher (513K) Wizkid & Wande Coal - Ololufe (527K) Wizkid - Diamonds (518K) Davido & YG Marley - Awuke (494K)

The record-breaking feat of Wizkid’s latest single reflects his status as one of Nigeria's most commercially successful artists. It also highlights the upward mobility of streaming in Nigeria, especially with Spotify which continues to expand its reach.