RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

Adeayo Adebiyi

Wizkid continues to to break multiple records on streaming platfroms.

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify
Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

Recommended articles

In another milestone, Wizkid's latest single has become the song with the highest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria with 1.5 million streams.

'Kese' surpassed the previous record held by Wizkid's single 'Piece Of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz which garnered 1.016M.

Wizkid also set the record for the most opening-day streams for an African artist on Spotify which restates his status as one of the continent's biggest stars.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify
Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid now occupies the top four spots on the list of top 10 songs with the biggest first-day streams on Spotify Nigeria.

  1. Wizkid - Kese (Dance) (1.57M) 
  2. Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz - Piece Of My Heart (1.01M) 
  3. Asake and Wizkid - MMS (870K)
  4. Wizkid ft. Zlatan - IDK (626K)
  5. Rema & Shallipopi - Benin Boys (619K)
  6. Asake & Travis Scott - Active (607K)
  7. Burna Boy - Higher (513K)
  8. Wizkid & Wande Coal - Ololufe (527K)
  9. Wizkid - Diamonds (518K)
  10. Davido & YG Marley - Awuke (494K)

The record-breaking feat of Wizkid’s latest single reflects his status as one of Nigeria's most commercially successful artists. It also highlights the upward mobility of streaming in Nigeria, especially with Spotify which continues to expand its reach.

The song prepares listeners for the release of Wizkid's highly anticipated sixth album set for release on November 22, 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Our parent's generation didn't support their children's talents - Phyno

Our parent's generation didn't support their children's talents - Phyno

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Kizz Daniel, Davido, and Wizkid.

Kizz Daniel weighs in on Davido-Wizkid rivalry amid fan pressure

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Ruger & Tiwa Savage dazzle on new single 'Toma Toma'

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno

Kizz Daniel announces new EP with guest appearances from Victony, Runtown, Phyno