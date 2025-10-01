Why Does the Idea of an Ayra Starr & Rema Relationship excite Fans?

Over the past weekend, social media was buzzing over the insinuations that Afrobeats stars Rema and Ayra Starr shared a kiss during their performance at the Global Citizens festival.

On September 27, 2025, the Global Citizen Festival returned to New York, with many big artists electrifying the stage with their performances, including Nigeria's very own Ayra Starr. The singer stunned fans when she brought out Rema midway through her set to perform his hit song ‘Calm Down.’

Her delectable performance of Selena Gomez’s verse wasn’t the only highlight of the night, as she and label mate Rema appeared to share a chemistry that suggested more than just the mutual respect and admiration from two stars.

Their crushing smile, lingering looks, and hugs that curiously brought faces in proximity suggested that the musicians shared a kiss, although a different camera angle would show that they didn’t.



Even if they didn’t kiss, it mattered little to fans as the brief moment of chemistry and sensual energy it oozed already had fans pairing them up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Fans' Reactions to the ‘Kiss’

As expected, the idea of a kiss quickly got fans talking on social media. Some cheered for potential romance while others were skeptical of the two pop stars becoming lovers, especially the impact it could have on their respective careers.

As observers argued whether they kissed or not, what was clear was the craving for a power couple that the duo would make should they grant the wishes of fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Potential African Power Couple In The Making?

Both Rema and Ayra Starr are superstars on the summit of African music. Surely, whoever they are dating would attract massive public attention. Now, imagine a world where the two award-winning stars couple up. That would break the internet.

Aside from being signed to the same label and being leading Gen Z figures in global entertainment, both Rema and Ayra Starr are sex symbols.



Rema’s chiselled body, daring fashion style, seductive looks, and edgy persona make him the most famous pretty boy in African music.

This is the same for Ayra Starr, who is an embodiment of sexual aura, youthfulness, style, and confidence so categorical that her mini skirts are some of the most famous celebrity styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their union would undoubtedly make them one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world, especially for Gen Zs. Little wonder that fans are thrilled at the prospect of this romance and are willing to interpret their stage chemistry as a hint of something more.