Two years since Mohbad's death, here's all that has happened so far

What began with grief and calls for justice has stretched into two years of court battles, family feuds, online debates, and endless speculations.

From pathologists’ testimonies and Naira Marley’s denials, to family clashes and now a court-ordered DNA test on Mohbad’s son, the story has evolved into a complex saga that keeps unfolding in the public eye.

Here’s a rundown of the major developments from 2023 to 2025.

What happened to Mohbad?

According to the police in 2023, the singer was administered injections by an auxiliary nurse named Feyisayo Ogedengbe.



The injections consist of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol, and an antibiotic known as Cetrazone. triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps, and convulsions, after which he passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was then rushed to Perez Medcare Hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead on arrival. According to a statement by the medical facility, he did not die in their hospital, and all efforts at resuscitation failed.

The hasty burial

Mohbad was buried the very next day in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State by his family. The early burial confused the singer's fans and Nigerians at large, given that he was not a Muslim.

However, Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, spoke up, stressing that he was quickly buried because he was young. He also noted that the land on which he was buried was the only property that he knew his son owned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Father of late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba [Premium Times]

Call for investigations and an autopsy

Shortly after his passing, Nigerians began to clamour for an investigation into his death due to suspicions surrounding it. According to people around Mohbad, he was hale and hearty and even performed at a concert two days before his sudden passing. This then raised the question in everyone's mind, "What happened to Mohbad?"

A social media campaign by Nigerians began demanding that an autopsy be conducted on Mohbad to determine the cause of his death. Petitions were written to the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and to the state's head coroner as well.

The Nigerian police force swung into action and launched an official investigation. His body was exhumed from where it was buried in Ikorodu, and an autopsy was conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naira Marley and Sam Larry

Between 2020 and 2022, Mohbad was signed to Naira Marley's Marlian Records, under which he released some of his biggest hit songs.

Before his death, he was involved in a legal battle with the record label to recover some of his royalties.



Following his passing, videos surfaced online showing the assault and harassment he suffered at the hands of music promoter Sam Larry, a close friend of Naira Marley.



The most damning video was one made by Mohbad himself, crying that Naira Marley be held responsible if anything happened to him.

The reemergence of the videos on social media after his death enraged Nigerians, who called for Marley and Larry's immediate arrest. But at the time, both parties were out of the country and pleaded their innocence because neither of them was in Nigeria when the singer passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon invitation by the police, both suspects returned to Nigeria to assist with the investigations and were remanded for 21 days in October 2024.

Fast forward to November, they were granted ₦20 million bail by the Magistrate's Court in Yaba; however, they were ‘cancelled by the public’ and struggled to recover after that.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley (L-R) [BurnaBoy News / Facebook]

Nigerians across the country pay tribute to Mohbad

Nigerians did not view the hasty burial in Ikorodu as befitting for the much-loved singer; therefore, his management arranged a candlelight procession and tribute concert in his honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

In many states across the country, fans gathered en masse to hold a candlelight procession in honour of the late musicians.

Lagos was at the heart of the tribute events with a candlelight procession and memorial concert on September 21, 2023.

The memorial concert took place at Muri Okunola Park and attracted thousands of fans. Also in attendance were several celebrities, including Falz, Chike, and Davido.

People gather to protest for justice over death of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigations

The police disclosed that a total of 26 people, including members of Mohbad's family, had been questioned in connection with his death.

Feyisayo Ogendengbe, the nurse who administered the injections to the singer at his residence, has been named the prime suspect.

Mohbad's friend, Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, who invited Ogendengbe to treat the singer in his Lekki home, was also named a suspect, alongside another friend, Primeboy, with whom he reportedly had a physical altercation a day before his demise.

Due to evidence linking them with cyberbullying, physical abuse, threat to life, and assault, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were also considered suspects and were remanded in police custody for 21 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paternity test battles

After Mohbad's death, there were DNA test squabbles between the singer's widow, Wunmi, and his father, Joseph Aloba, and these squabbles stretched into 2025.

Aloba insisted that Wunmi subject her son, Liam, to a paternity test to confirm that Mohbad fathered the child. After a protracted back-and-forth, the court intervened.

It was gathered that Wunmi’s father-in-law had attempted twice to serve her the controversial DNA test application notice but failed.



This order came as the legal team representing the Aloba family, led by Emmanuel Oroko, recorded multiple failed attempts to serve Wunmi in person. She had to be notified of the pending DNA test application through alternative means.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cause of death

In May 2024, a pathologist named Prof. Shokunle Shoyemi revealed that the cause of Mohbad's death was uncertain.



Shoyemi said that the cause of the singer's death could not be determined, as his body was too decomposed at the time the autopsy was performed.

The initial autopsy conducted 8 days after his corpse was exhumed found moderate to severe decomposition and a superficial injury to his right forearm, but could not definitively determine the cause of death due to the decomposition.

A toxicology report found an antihistamine in his system, but not at a lethal concentration.



The pathologist suggested a possible drug reaction or fatal anaphylactic shock could be the cause, but a definitive conclusion couldn't be reached. This led to the family requesting an independent private autopsy.

Mohbad's family's reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

The inconclusive nature of the coroner's inquest into Mohbad's death was met with sadness and anger by the singer's fans and his family. His father expressed his dissatisfaction and indicated a possible cover-up of his son's case.

He said, “I was brought to tears when I learnt of the denial. I never expected such a fabrication. It now appears that the claim of it being taken to the US was concocted from the beginning, indicating an attempt to conceal the truth."

"Hearing the news made me more sorrowful about the death of my son. I don’t believe the state government could deceive everyone, saying they went to conduct the test and they did not. I felt so pained. It also assures me that we will get justice in the end," he added

Family tensions spill over

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2025, Mohbad’s mother clashed publicly with actor Yomi Fabiyi during a press conference, drawing attention to ongoing disputes around her son’s death and legacy. Shortly after, Mohbad’s brother also voiced his frustration, declaring: “I can’t know what killed my brother and be silent.” Both incidents highlighted the family’s grief and lingering demand for answers.

Naira Marley in court

Naira Marley appeared in court in March 2025, insisting he “didn’t threaten or molest Mohbad” while denying allegations linking him to the singer’s death.



After weeks of trial, the Lagos Magistrate Court, acting on a Director of Public Prosecution's (DPP) legal advice, on February 25, 2025, discharged singer Naira Marley and three others (Sam Larry, Primeboy, and Mohbad's former manager, Opere Babatunde) from complicity in Mohbad's death, citing a lack of evidence .

Court rules out foul play

In July, A Lagos State Coroner Court concluded that there was no evidence of foul play in Mohbad’s death.



However, the court recommended the prosecution of auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe for gross negligence and unlawful medical practice in treating singer Mohbad, who suffered a fatal convulsion after receiving an injection without a doctor's prescription.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naira Marley shares his side of the story

In August 2025, Naira Marley released a video on YouTube detailing his side of the entire ordeal.



He continued defending himself, stating that authorities “had no reason to arrest” him over Mohbad’s passing.



Around the same time, Mohbad’s father reignited the controversy, accusing Naira Marley of bullying his son, countering the singer’s claims of innocence.

Court Orders DNA Test for Mohbad’s Son

In a significant legal development, an Ikorodu Magistrate Court ordered that two DNA tests be performed on Mohbad’s son, Liam: one in Nigeria and one abroad to resolve lingering doubts about his paternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2025, Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga directed that samples be taken from both the child and Mohbad’s preserved remains, and those involved must be present during the testing. Further proceedings are scheduled for November 11, 2025.

Where is Mohbad's body at the moment?