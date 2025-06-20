Understanding Juneteenth through Film and TV: A watchlist for reflection

Each year on June 19th, the United States pauses to commemorate Juneteenth, the date in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

While this momentous day has long been celebrated within Black communities, it wasn’t until 2021 that Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

And even before that official recognition, the holiday’s history and cultural weight had already begun to take root in popular consciousness, thanks, in no small part, to the power of storytelling through film and television.



With emotionally charged dramas, sharp-witted comedy and revelatory documentaries, filmmakers and creators have increasingly used visual media to explore the themes, history, and ongoing legacy of Juneteenth.

These works go beyond textbook timelines to offer textured portrayals of Black identity, freedom, resistance, and joy. They challenge viewers to reckon with America’s past while also affirming the enduring spirit of a people who have long refused to be erased.

In the list that follows, we explore five essential films and TV shows that bring the meaning of Juneteenth into sharp focus. Whether you’re looking to deepen your understanding or simply engage with compelling storytelling rooted in truth, these titles provide powerful entry points.



1. Miss Juneteenth (2020)

Director Channing Godfrey Peoples delivers a moving family drama centered on Turquoise Jones (Nicole Beharie), a former teen beauty queen determined to lead her daughter to the Miss Juneteenth pageant she once won.

Through this tender, female-driven story, we witness themes of ambition, heritage, and self-worth unfolding within a working-class Black community. Peoples’ debut film earned acclaim at Sundance and secured Nicole Beharie a Gotham Award for her compelling portrayal.