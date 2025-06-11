Why every black person should take Tyler Perry seriously

You’ve probably laughed at a Madea meme, rolled your eyes at one of Tyler Perry’s wig choices, or told yourself his movies were “too dramatic.”

But while you were busy being unimpressed, Tyler Perry was busy doing what Hollywood refused to do: telling our stories, hiring our people, and building a Black-owned empire on land once soaked in Confederate pride.

This isn’t just about movies. It’s about memory. Legacy. Power. Perry didn’t just kick down the door; he built a whole new house and handed us the keys. So why are so many of us still standing outside, pretending not to care?

For over two decades, the media mogul has been writing, producing, directing, and even starring in a universe of stories that centre us: our struggles, our joys, our Aunties with attitudes, and our uncles who quote the Bible but still act shady.

And yet, somewhere between the think pieces and the Twitter slander, some of y’all decided Tyler Perry isn’t cool enough to keep watching. Big mistake. Huge.

Here’s why every Black person should stop sleeping on Tyler Perry

1. He’s telling stories no one else will

You know that aunty who used to shout in church but cry alone in her kitchen? Or that cousin who’s a domestic abuse survivor but still shows up for everyone else? Tyler Perry doesn’t just know them, he puts them on screen.

His films, Straw, For Colored Girls, Acrimony, and Diary of a Mad Black Woman dig into real, raw pain that mainstream media still avoids. Are they dramatic? Absolutely. But so is real life.

While others sanitise or sideline Black struggle, Perry confronts it. It's messy, honest, and necessary.

2. Representation on every level

Name another filmmaker who built a 330-acre studio on land that used to be a Confederate army base. We’ll wait.

Tyler Perry didn’t just create a seat at the table, he built the damn house. He’s one of the few Black creatives who hire majority-Black casts and crews, write roles for older actresses who’ve been overlooked, and turn stage actors into household names.