Why every black person should take Tyler Perry seriously

You’ve probably laughed at a Madea meme, rolled your eyes at one of Tyler Perry’s wig choices, or told yourself his movies were “too dramatic.”
But while you were busy being unimpressed, Tyler Perry was busy doing what Hollywood refused to do: telling our stories, hiring our people, and building a Black-owned empire on land once soaked in Confederate pride.
This isn’t just about movies. It’s about memory. Legacy. Power. Perry didn’t just kick down the door; he built a whole new house and handed us the keys. So why are so many of us still standing outside, pretending not to care?
For over two decades, the media mogul has been writing, producing, directing, and even starring in a universe of stories that centre us: our struggles, our joys, our Aunties with attitudes, and our uncles who quote the Bible but still act shady.
And yet, somewhere between the think pieces and the Twitter slander, some of y’all decided Tyler Perry isn’t cool enough to keep watching. Big mistake. Huge.
Here’s why every Black person should stop sleeping on Tyler Perry
1. He’s telling stories no one else will
You know that aunty who used to shout in church but cry alone in her kitchen? Or that cousin who’s a domestic abuse survivor but still shows up for everyone else? Tyler Perry doesn’t just know them, he puts them on screen.
His films, Straw, For Colored Girls, Acrimony, and Diary of a Mad Black Woman dig into real, raw pain that mainstream media still avoids. Are they dramatic? Absolutely. But so is real life.
While others sanitise or sideline Black struggle, Perry confronts it. It's messy, honest, and necessary.
2. Representation on every level
Name another filmmaker who built a 330-acre studio on land that used to be a Confederate army base. We’ll wait.
Tyler Perry didn’t just create a seat at the table, he built the damn house. He’s one of the few Black creatives who hire majority-Black casts and crews, write roles for older actresses who’ve been overlooked, and turn stage actors into household names.
Shows like Sistas, The Oval, and Ruthless aren’t just content; they’re ecosystems of Black employment, Black storytelling, and Black excellence.
3. He gives black women the spotlight (and the mic)
Perry has said it countless times: Black women have held me down. And it shows.
From Taraji P. Henson’s simmering rage in Acrimony to Crystal Fox’s quiet devastation in A Fall from Grace, Perry consistently writes roles that centre the strength, softness, and complexity of Black women.
While Hollywood continues to flatten Black womanhood into tropes, Perry lets it sprawl, scream, heal, love, and get revenge. And honestly, we need more of that.
4. He’s not afraid of faith
In an age where being openly spiritual is either mocked or diluted, Perry doubles down on his faith and makes it cinematic.
From Madea’s hilarious but heartfelt sermons to the spiritual warfare in The Haves and the Have Nots, his work doesn’t shy away from prayer, conviction, or questions about God.
Faith in some of Perry’s story isn’t just a side plot; it’s the backbone. And for a lot of us, that’s real.
5. He puts his money where his people are
Let’s talk impact. Tyler Perry has created more Black millionaires in entertainment than any other studio, by his own account and tracks. He writes roles specifically for Black talent, funds their projects, and keeps their names in rotation. Actors who Hollywood forgot or overlooked have found second winds and bigger platforms under his wing.
And let’s not forget his philanthropy: paying off layaway balances at Walmart, building homes for the elderly, and covering funeral costs for strangers. Perry’s success doesn’t just look good, it does good.
6. He’s building a legacy for us
This is bigger than Madea. Tyler Perry Studios is a symbol, a physical monument that screams: We were here, we are here, and we’re not going anywhere.
Perry’s footprint is massive, and whether you're laughing at Madea's antics or reeling from a monologue in The Oval, you're part of something monumental. To dismiss his work is to ignore a movement that has carved space for Black creatives everywhere.
So, what’s the real issue?
Some say his writing is too on-the-nose. Others say his characters are exaggerated. But here’s a thought: maybe you’re not supposed to relate to everything.
Maybe Perry’s work isn’t always about subtlety, maybe it’s about visibility. About making sure that when the archives are opened 100 years from now, our faces, voices, and traumas aren’t left out.
If you want layered, gritty, award-winning Black drama, it’s there. If you want spiritual comedy with a slapstick grandma who packs heat in her purse, that’s there too. Tyler Perry built a buffet. Stop acting like it’s a drive-thru.
In a time when Black stories are being erased, edited, or whitewashed, Tyler Perry is documenting the spectrum of Black life like it matters, because it does.
He may not be your favourite, but he’s foundational. He’s building libraries while the world burns books. He's keeping us visible when the world wants us silent.
