Need a new obsession? These Netflix series have you covered this weekend

If your weekend plans involve nothing but a bed, your favorite snacks, and the sweet silence of your phone on Do Not Disturb, then consider this your viewing companion.
Netflix has quietly restocked its catalogue with a mix of addictive new titles and returning crowd-pleasers, perfect for sinking into that just-one-more-episode spiral.
Whether you’re in the mood for high-stakes crime, emotionally layered dramedies, or shows that offer a little escapism with a sharp edge, there’s something streaming right now that’ll speak your language.
So if you're already halfway into convincing yourself you "deserve rest," go ahead and search Netflix, these are the shows worth falling headfirst into.
Sirens (2025) – Limited Series
Nestled on an exclusive island estate, Sirens is a taut, five-episode dramedy based on Molly Smith Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea. Featuring an all-star cast, Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon, it unravels over a tense Labor Day weekend filled with manipulations, secrets, and shifting family loyalties.
At its core, Sirens is about a wealthy philanthropist, Michaela Kell (Moore), her assistant Simone (Alcock), and Simone’s sister Devon (Fahy), whose arrival disrupts a fragile equilibrium.
Ginny & Georgia – Season 3 (2025)
Season 3 picks up at the climax of Season 2, with Georgia (Brianne Howey) arrested for murdering Tom Fuller during her wedding.
Now on trial and under house arrest, she must navigate legal chaos while her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) steps up brave and bold
The Survivors (Australia, 6 episodes)
This thriller, based on Jane Harper’s novel, debuted June 6, 2025, and quickly landed in Netflix’s Global Top 10. Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers) returns to his Tasmanian hometown fifteen years after a devastating storm during which his brother and a friend died in sea caves. When Bronte, a true-crime investigator, is found dead, old wounds reopen, and dark secrets unravel.
Criminal Code (Brazil, Season 2 – 8 episodes)
Criminal Code follows federal agents as they tackle an ambitious cross-border heist that throws them into a brutal game of cat and mouse.
When an armed robbery rocks the Paraguay–Brazil frontier, Benício (Rômulo Braga) a hot-headed, lone-wolf cop haunted by his partner’s murder is forced to team up with his new partner, Suellen (Maeve Jinkings).
The Waterfront (USA, 8 episodes)
From Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek, Scream), release draws on the creator’s own family history. The Buckley's fishing dynasty turned smugglers, grapple with financial collapse and moral decay. Harlan (Holt McCallany), his wife Belle (Maria Bello), and children Bree (Melissa Benoist) and Cane (Jake Weary) struggle under escalating pressure. Enter Grady (Topher Grace): a drug lord who raises the stakes.
