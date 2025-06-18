Tyler Perry accused of sexual misconduct in $260 million lawsuit

In a staggering $260 million lawsuit that’s sending shockwaves through Hollywood and the entertainment world, actor Derek Dixon has accused acclaimed filmmaker and media mogul Tyler Perry of repeated sexual harassment, inappropriate advances, and assault spanning several years. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the lawsuit claims that the troubling encounters began in 2019, when Dixon and Perry were introduced at a public event. Dixon alleges that Perry, who is best known for building a billion-dollar empire with characters like Madea and producing hit shows such as The Oval and Ruthless, approached him directly, requested his phone number, and soon after, initiated contact that extended beyond professional boundaries.

Dixon was later cast in a minor role on Ruthless, one of Perry’s series under the BET+ umbrella. But the situation allegedly escalated in January 2020, when Dixon visited Perry’s Atlanta estate.



The visit, according to the complaint, involved heavy drinking, after which Dixon was invited to stay the night in a guest room. During the night, Dixon claims that Perry entered the room, climbed into bed with him, and began touching his thighs suggestively. Despite Dixon’s clear rejection, he says the behaviour did not stop.



Some of the messages, now included as evidence, reportedly feature explicit inquiries about Dixon’s sexual preferences and direct propositions. In one alleged message, Perry reportedly implied that Dixon’s refusal to engage with him romantically was performative, suggesting that his actions indicated otherwise.



One particularly alarming incident cited in the suit allegedly took place later in 2020, when Perry, during a private conversation, became physically aggressive, grabbing Dixon by the throat and making sexual remarks. Dixon claims he had to push Perry away physically. The legal complaint accuses Perry of workplace sexual harassment, quid pro quo arrangements, and sexual assault and battery. Dixon is seeking $260 million in damages, citing emotional distress, reputational harm, and professional setbacks stemming from the power imbalance and unwanted advances.



