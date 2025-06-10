If you loved Tyler Perry's ‘Straw,’ then you'll enjoy these other Tyler Perry movies

Straw is Tyler Perry at his most raw and radical. Taraji P. Henson carries the weight of the world and a sawed-off on her back, giving a performance that’s as explosive as it is devastating.



If you're still nursing a headache from the tension (and that ending), here are other Tyler Perry films that will break your heart, shake your morals, and maybe make you cry. 1. A Fall from Grace (2020) Where to Watch: Netflix

A recently divorced woman finds new love, only to discover she’s been caught in a web of lies, fraud, and emotional manipulation. It’s moody, paranoid, and twisted. Think Straw with a slower burn and an unhinged courtroom showdown.

2. I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) Where to Watch: Paramount+, BET+, Amazon Prime Taraji P. Henson also stars in this one as April, a nightclub singer whose life is shaken up when her niece and nephews land on her doorstep. It’s full of Perry’s signature emotional arcs: broken women, selfish men, and that redemptive gospel moment that makes you cry even when you said you wouldn’t.

3. The Family That Preys (2008) Where to Watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime An underrated gem. Alfre Woodard and Kathy Bates star as two women from different walks of life whose friendship is tested by secrets, betrayal, and ambition. This one is a slow-burn drama about power, loyalty, and the sacrifices we make for family. And yes, it has one of Perry’s most iconic "throw the man out the office" scenes.

3. Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) Where to Watch: BET+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV This is the OG "black woman pushed too far" Perry flick. Kimberly Elise plays Helen, who is unceremoniously kicked out of her house by her cheating husband and her slow, simmering transformation is satisfying to watch. If Straw had you screaming, this will too.



READ THIS TOO: Top 10 titles streaming on Showmax this June 2025

4. Acrimony (2018) Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime

Another Taraji classic. Acrimony is messy, obsessive, and unhinged in the most gripping way. A woman betrayed by love, and convinced she’s owed more spirals into rage. You’ll argue with your friends for days about who was right and who was delusional. Either way, Perry serves psychological chaos with a side of vengeance.

5. Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Perry said, Let me show you how one decision can ruin your whole life. Jurnee Smollett stars as a woman who steps out of her marriage and pays dearly for it. This movie is dramatic, sexy, and ends with one of Perry’s most sobering moral twists.



YOU MIGHT LIKE THIS: Duty or Dream? The filmmaker behind ‘Ayobami’ sparks a youth awakening

6. Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) Where to Watch: BET+, Hulu, Amazon Prime

Don’t let Madea’s chaos fool you, this one will sneak-attack your emotions. A mother with terminal cancer wants to bring her dysfunctional family together one last time. In true Perry fashion, it's funny, loud, and unexpectedly heartbreaking.

7. Good Deeds (2012) Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Tyler Perry plays a wealthy, emotionally repressed CEO who crosses paths with a struggling single mom (Thandiwe Newton). It's a quiet, mature drama about purpose, identity, and the hidden cost of perfection. A softer Perry, but still deeply felt.



ALSO READ: Another ‘One of Them Days’ is coming: Keke Palmer, SZA, and Issa Rae reunite for sequel at TriStar

8. For Colored Girls (2010) Where to Watch: Max, Amazon Prime, Apple TV

Based on the choreopoem by Ntozake Shange, this ensemble drama is one of Perry’s most ambitious. Featuring powerhouse performances from Loretta Devine, Thandie Newton, Anika Noni Rose, and Janet Jackson, the film explores the intersecting lives of women facing abuse, loss, and redemption. Trigger warning: it's heavy, but unforgettable.

9. Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) Where to Watch: BET+, Amazon Prime

Idris Elba plays a mechanic fighting for custody of his daughters while dealing with an abusive ex and a justice system stacked against him. It’s heartfelt and raw, with that classic Perry theme of good Black men trying their best in a world that won’t let them breathe.

10. Madea Goes to Jail (2009) Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, BET+

Yes, Madea goes to jail, but the real emotional core is a subplot involving a young prostitute (played brilliantly by Keshia Knight Pulliam) and a former friend turned prosecutor.



It’s unexpectedly deep and gives a glimpse into Perry’s ongoing themes of salvation and second chances.