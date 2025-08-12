Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renew Netflix partnership

This new agreement marks a significant evolution in their ongoing relationship with the streaming giant, which began in 2020.

Since then, the couple has brought a range of innovative and thought-provoking projects to life, including the deeply personal docuseries Harry & Meghan, the empowering Heart of Invictus, and the inspiring leadership series Live to Lead.

RECOMMENDED: Donald Trump calls Meghan Markle ‘terrible,’ talks about deporting Prince Harry

Meghan, in particular, has carved out her own creative space within the partnership. Her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan debuted to much acclaim, and the second season is set to premiere later this month.





READ THIS: Meghan Markle Movies and TV Shows: Complete acting career

Alongside the show, Meghan launched her brand, As Ever, which continues to flourish as a collaboration with Netflix, with new initiatives in the pipeline.

One highly anticipated project from the couple is the upcoming special episode of With Love, Meghan, titled Holiday Celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to air this December, the festive special invites viewers into the Sussexes' Montecito home for a heartwarming holiday experience.

The episode promises an evening of joy, as friends and family come together to share traditions, create homemade gifts, and cook holiday feasts, all with simple, accessible how-tos for viewers to follow. “Join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration," the logline teases. "Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs, with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.” ALSO READ: ‘I lost everything’: Actor, Neal McDonough on career backlash for rejecting on-screen kissing

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to their lifestyle content, the Duke and Duchess are continuing their work on impactful projects that tell compelling stories.

One such project is the documentary short Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which is slated for release later this year. Set in Uganda’s Masaka region, the film shines a spotlight on a small orphanage that has become a symbol of hope amid the lingering HIV/AIDS crisis.

The documentary follows a group of orphaned children who transform their adversity into resilience, joy, and healing, all through the universal language of dance.

"In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope," the synopsis reads. "'Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future."

EXPLORE THIS: BBNaija 10/10 Week 2: Love Triangles, Gossip Wars & Kitchen Battles

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sussexes are also developing a feature adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling romantic novel, Meet Me at the Lake, which promises to be yet another captivating addition to their growing body of work.

Meghan expressed her enthusiasm about the extended partnership, saying, “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, also shared her excitement about the continued collaboration.

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself, Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”



READ THIS: Why do so many veteran Nollywood actors fall ill and struggle financially?

ADVERTISEMENT