Donald Trump calls Meghan Markle ‘terrible,’ talks about deporting Prince Harry.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, US President Donald Trump described Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, as “terrible.”

Trump was discussing whether he plans to deport Prince Harry when he said, "I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

Trump’s comments on Prince Harry’s deportation come amid ongoing litigation concerning the former Duke of Sussex’s immigration status.

A conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, challenged Prince Harry’s US visa after filing a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Heritage Foundation is pushing for the release of Prince Harry’s immigration records, citing his autobiography Spare, where he admitted to using cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics.

Under US immigration laws, past drug use can impact visa eligibility, raising concerns over whether Prince Harry disclosed this information truthfully in his application.

According to Nile Gardiner from the Heritage Foundation, "Anyone who applies to the United States has to be truthful on their application, and it is not clear that is the case with Prince Harry."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working members of the British royal family in January 2020 and relocated to Meghan's home state of California.

Trump's comments about Prince Harry and Meghan reflect his ongoing criticism of the couple. He had previously accused the couple of receiving preferential treatment from the Biden administration.

Trump has also been reported to have ridiculed Prince Harry, claiming he is "whipped" by Meghan. “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose."