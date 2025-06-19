Omoni Oboli says Nollywood tells more original stories than Hollywood

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has weighed in on the ongoing conversation about originality in the global film industry, asserting that Nollywood surpasses Hollywood when it comes to storytelling.
In a recent interview, the 47-year-old Edo-born actress argued that Nigerian filmmakers consistently produce unique and compelling narratives, dismissing the notion that Nollywood films are overly predictable.
“Our movies have become so much better than they used to be. We’ve always had good stories, so stories have never really been our problem,” she said.
Oboli further emphasized that originality is one of Nollywood’s strongest assets. In contrast to Hollywood, which she suggested frequently recycles narrative tropes, she believes Nigerian cinema offers fresher perspectives and untapped storylines.
“I feel like this part of the world, we have actually more original stories than outside of Nigeria. I dare say that Nollywood has more original stories than Hollywood,” she declared.
Addressing recurring criticisms that Nollywood plots can be formulaic, Oboli was quick to challenge the standard. She pointed out that many Hollywood films, including blockbusters, follow clear and predictable patterns.
“I hear people say, ‘Oh, the movies are predictable’. I’m like, name five or ten Hollywood movies that are not predictable. We all know the superhero is going to win the day. If it’s a romantic comedy, you know the girl is going to get the guy or the guy is going to get the girl,” she noted.
For Oboli, the essence of a great film lies not solely in its ending but in the depth and richness of its narrative arc.
“So it’s not about the predictability of a film, what you’re watching is the journey. If the journey is not interesting, then you can say it’s so predictable. But if the journey is interesting, it keeps you glued,” she added.
She also praised the increasing global appeal of Nollywood, citing data from platforms like YouTube that reflect a growing international audience for Nigerian content.
“We have a lot of very original stories, and the audience, not just the Nigerian audience but all over the world, are loving it,” she said.
“YouTube is special in a way that it can show you where people are watching from, and people are literally watching these movies from all over.”
With over two decades in the industry, Omoni Oboli remains a vocal advocate for the power of Nigerian storytelling, and a reminder that even in a world of franchises and formulas, originality still matters.
