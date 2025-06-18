Public reacts to $260M lawsuit against Tyler Perry with scepticism, and conspiracy theories

While Perry’s legal team has called the suit “a scam,” social media users have wasted no time weighing in. In the era of screenshot receipts and swift cancel culture, public opinion is anything but monolithic.

Here’s how the internet is reacting, and what it might mean for Perry’s public image going forward.

1. The Defenders: “They love to drag a Black man’s name”

A large portion of commenters have come out strongly in support of Perry, framing the lawsuit as yet another attempt to tarnish the reputation of a successful Black man.

“Always trying to take a successful Black man down, I don't believe this. Praying for you, Tyler Perry”

“They love to drag a Black man’s name through the mud… the truth will prevail.”

“I know a money grab when I see one !!!! TP becoming too powerful and sprinkling too much good in the world, they are coming for him smh let us all pray for him !!!!”

“As soon as a Black man is doing well…” (garnered over 4,500 likes)



This group also points to Perry’s recent BET Awards speech, where he said, “I have made more Black millionaires… than any studio in this city combined.” Some believe the lawsuit is retaliation for his rising influence.