Public reacts to $260M lawsuit against Tyler Perry with scepticism, and conspiracy theories

While Perry’s legal team has called the suit “a scam,” social media users have wasted no time weighing in. In the era of screenshot receipts and swift cancel culture, public opinion is anything but monolithic.
Here’s how the internet is reacting, and what it might mean for Perry’s public image going forward.
1. The Defenders: “They love to drag a Black man’s name”
A large portion of commenters have come out strongly in support of Perry, framing the lawsuit as yet another attempt to tarnish the reputation of a successful Black man.
“Always trying to take a successful Black man down, I don't believe this. Praying for you, Tyler Perry”
“They love to drag a Black man’s name through the mud… the truth will prevail.”
“I know a money grab when I see one !!!! TP becoming too powerful and sprinkling too much good in the world, they are coming for him smh let us all pray for him !!!!”
“As soon as a Black man is doing well…” (garnered over 4,500 likes)
This group also points to Perry’s recent BET Awards speech, where he said, “I have made more Black millionaires… than any studio in this city combined.” Some believe the lawsuit is retaliation for his rising influence.
“Is it because of what he said on BET? … Now you want to tarnish him……”
2. The Sceptics
Others are sceptical of the accuser’s motives or timeline, raising questions about Dixon’s continued work with Perry despite the alleged assaults.
“So after the first experience of inappropriate behaviour… You went back to work for him in another role?”
“And YEARS of text messages?! If a 🥷 makes me uncomfortable, he's blocked immediately and I’m gone about my business…”
“After reading them texts, IT’S A SCAM! Man, let me go about my day!”
“260 million?! Somebody tell that white boy you go missing for that kinda money”
Some users even questioned the legal formatting and speed of Perry’s response:
“Chile, Tyler team quick with it ‼️‼️”
“@tetemariee you think they don’t have templates ready for these accusations?”
3. The Tea-Spillers
Then there are those who suggest the claims aren’t entirely shocking, just finally spoken aloud.
“Those Text Messages Say Different Sir! The man literally dresses in drag & y’all surprised lol”
“Y’all know he likes guys. But this y’all role model 😂😂😂😂”
“He tried to sleep with my homeboy if he wanted to play a role in his movie! So I believe it lol”
“Are we sure it wasn’t Madea?”
These users toe the line between gossip and “I been said it” energy, implying the allegations simply confirm long-held suspicions, even if they don’t outright condemn Perry.
4. The Conspiracists
Another vocal camp believes the lawsuit is part of a larger smear campaign designed to destroy Black wealth and influence in Hollywood.
“There’s not a single Black billionaire, entertainer left with a clean name or reputation 😮💨”
“Right after he said ~ 'I have made more Black millionaires...' now this?”
“Be prepared for people to come out of the woodwork with allegations, y’all. We all know this is how it starts.”
For these users, the lawsuit is seen as a familiar takedown playbook, success, followed by scandal.
5. The Loyalists and the Laughers
Some fans are so loyal that the allegations don’t even seem to register as serious. Their main concern? Perry’s pending projects.
“Tyler please finish Beauty in Black pleaseeeee”
“I stand with Tyler Perry can’t nobody ever change my opinion evaaa. I love this guyyy
“Ok T. Diddy 😂”
“Welp, we starting off with scripture and song 🤔 but either way we ride for TP!”
Others simply found humour in Perry’s calm public demeanour:
“He nervous as f*ck… just a singing and talking lmao 😂🤣”
“Wait, why y’all cut him off? I thought he had more stuff to say 🥴🥴”
At present, his attorney, Matthew Boyd, said: “Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”
Whether this lawsuit gains traction in court or fades in the shadow of public sentiment, Tyler Perry still has a legion of fans willing to ride for him, and just as many on the internet eager to dissect every move.
