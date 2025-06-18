Showmax original, 'Cheta M' Season 2 ends with conflict, sacrifice, and speculation

The second season of Cheta M, the Showmax Original drama, has concluded. Viewers who followed the series can now watch the full story unfold, from its political tensions to personal betrayals and power struggles. Executive producer and showrunner James Omokwe shared thoughts on how the story wrapped up, saying: “Even Jideofor and Mkpuluma, who sacrificed themselves for Ahunna, found a meaningful resolution. Their selflessness served a worthy cause, making their ending deeply satisfying in its own way.”

READ ALSO: What the $260 million lawsuit could mean for Tyler Perry’s career and legacy Cheta M first premiered on February 12, 2024, during the Showmax relaunch. It introduced a story centred on Adanna (Oluchi Amajuoyi) and Nnanna (Kingsley Nwachukwu), two young lovers from opposing kingdoms, Mgberi and Ajaani. Season 2, which began on 6 January 2025, continued the story amid rising tension, culminating in a final conflict involving King Jideofor (Kalu Ikeagwu), the people of Mgberi, and the force behind the chaos, Ojigijaga (Jsmile Uhuru). Following the finale, online conversations have emerged around the direction and development of the show’s plot. Some viewers questioned whether this ending had been in sight from the beginning. “We didn’t plan it this way from the beginning,” Omokwe admitted. “Typically, the writers develop between 60 to 80 episodes at a time, so the full trajectory of the story isn’t always clear until we go into another workshop. Sometimes, we let the narrative unfold naturally before making adjustments, refining certain moments to ensure we’re telling the best possible story. While there were slight changes along the way, every decision was made to serve the bigger picture.”

READ THIS: Public reacts to $260M lawsuit against Tyler Perry with scepticism, and conspiracy theories Omokwe also credited the show's head writer, Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara, for helping shape the final arc: “Seeing how the story came together in the end? That was something truly special.” When asked about the larger impact he hopes the series will have, Omokwe said, “I want Cheta M to be remembered for its powerful storytelling, for the unforgettable arcs that kept audiences captivated, and for the phenomenal actors who poured their hearts into every scene. But more than that, I hope it becomes a benchmark for authentic Nigerian narratives, proving just how extraordinary our stories can be when told with passion and truth.”