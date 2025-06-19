If you loved Taraji P. Henson in ‘Straw,’ you'll love her even more in these films and series

Taraji P. Henson has never been one to hold back. Her portrayal of a struggling mother navigating betrayal and survival reminded audiences of her unique ability to channel vulnerability and fury with equal precision. But if Straw left you craving more Taraji, good news: her filmography is packed with roles that show just how wide her range runs.



From scheming matriarchs to misunderstood powerhouses, here are the must-watch films and series where Taraji P. Henson doesn’t just act, she owns the screen.



Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, BET+ In this emotional thriller (also directed by Tyler Perry ), Henson plays Melinda, a woman who sacrifices everything for her ambitious husband, only to be betrayed once he succeeds.



The story is told largely through her intense voiceover narration as she unravels emotionally and mentally, blurring the line between victim and villain. Acrimony feels like Straw’s spiritual sibling . Taraji is in full control here, angry, bitter, heartbroken, and she walks the tightrope of sanity so convincingly, you’ll find yourself switching sides multiple times. Her performance went viral for a reason ; it’s chaos, catharsis, and cinema gold.

2. Empire (2015–2020) Role: Cookie Lyon

Where to Watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ (Select regions) This Fox musical drama follows a hip-hop mogul's family as they fight for control of his company. Henson’s Cookie Lyon, recently released from prison after taking the fall for her husband, is street-smart, sharp-tongued, and always two steps ahead. Cookie is one of Taraji’s most iconic roles. In Empire, she’s funny, fearless, fashionable, and emotionally complex.



She delivers one-liners like daggers and still carries deep emotional weight, especially in scenes exploring her past sacrifices and trauma. If you loved her fire in Straw, Cookie will keep you hooked for six seasons straight.

Where to Watch: BET+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV In this Tyler Perry drama, Henson plays April, a nightclub singer with a self-destructive streak who’s forced to care for her niece and nephews after their grandmother disappears. As she confronts her past and toxic relationships, she begins to open up to love and redemption. This role marked a turning point in Henson’s career. Her portrayal of April, a woman wounded by love and hardened by life, felt authentic and emotionally rich. It’s not as loud as Straw, but just as layered and heartfelt.

4. Hidden Figures (2016) Role: Katherine G. Johnson

Where to Watch: Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video A critically acclaimed biographical drama, Hidden Figures tells the true story of three Black women mathematicians at NASA whose calculations were crucial to the U.S. space program. Henson plays Katherine Johnson, a brilliant and trailblazing mathematician who fights against racism and sexism in the 1960s. If Straw reminded you of Taraji’s emotional depth, Hidden Figures will show you her restraint and strength. It’s a masterclass in subtlety; she builds Katherine’s resilience scene by scene.



5. No Good Deed (2014)

Role: Terri

Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video



In this psychological thriller, Taraji plays a former prosecutor and stay-at-home mom who lets a stranger into her home during a storm, only to discover he’s an escaped convict. What follows is a taut game of cat and mouse. Terri is not your average thriller damsel. Henson imbues the character with guts, strategy, and raw fear. Much like in Straw, she goes from passive to powerful in one arc. It’s survival storytelling done right, and her final confrontation scene is chilling.

6. Talk to Me (2007) Role: Vernell Watson

Where to Watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV This biographical film tells the story of Ralph "Petey" Greene, an ex-convict who became a popular Washington, D.C. radio host and community activist. Taraji plays Vernell, Petey's girlfriend, who is fierce, funny, and a stabilising force in his turbulent life. This is a more grounded role, but Taraji steals every scene. She brings Vernell to life with sass and soul, proving she can do character work without big set pieces. It’s also one of her most critically praised performances to date.



7. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) Role: Queenie

Where to Watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV In this Oscar-nominated fantasy drama, Henson plays Queenie, the woman who raises Benjamin, a child who ages backwards. Queenie is nurturing, open-hearted, and plays a critical role in shaping Benjamin’s life. This film earned Henson her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. It’s a softer, maternal performance but still brimming with emotional intelligence. Queenie’s strength lies in her quiet warmth, something Taraji rarely gets credit for.

8. Baby Boy (2001) Role: Yvette

Where to Watch: BET+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video This John Singleton classic follows Jody, a young Black man navigating adulthood in South Central LA. Taraji plays his long-suffering girlfriend, Yvette, who’s fed up with his immaturity but can’t seem to walk away. This was Henson’s breakout role, and it set the tone for her signature style: raw, emotional, and deeply human. Her chemistry with Tyrese is magnetic, and her portrayal of Yvette’s anger and tenderness still feels fresh over two decades later.



9. Smokin’ Aces (2006) Role: Sharice Watters

Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV This fast-paced action thriller follows a slew of hitmen (and women) trying to take out a magician turned FBI informant. Henson plays Sharice, a sniper with a short temper and a strong moral compass. It’s one of Henson’s more action-packed roles, and she nails it. She’s bold, unapologetic, and just plain cool. If you want to see her with a sniper rifle and a middle finger to the world, this is it.

10. Peace of Mind with Taraji (2020–2022) Role: Herself (Host)

Where to Watch: Facebook Watch Synopsis:

This docu-series dives into mental health in the Black community, with Taraji as co-host and producer. She opens up about her personal struggles while interviewing guests about trauma, healing, and mental wellness. It’s not a scripted role, but it may be her most powerful. Seeing Taraji use her platform to break stigma and advocate for mental health is inspiring—and a reminder of the woman behind the characters.